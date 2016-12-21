First Look: Five Things to Look Forward to in The

December 21, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release





Vancouver Whitecaps FC News

First Look: Five things to look forward to in the 'Caps MLS opener versus Philadelphia Union ard-versus-philadelphia-union Dec 21st 2016, 16:00

The countdown is on.Vancouver Whitecaps FC are set to open their league slate against Philadelphia Union at BC Place on Sunday, March 5.

This means we have 74 days left until the regular season opener. Knowing 'Caps fans, it's never too early to start looking towards the next match.

Here are five things to look forward to against Philly.

THE PROMISE

Before the regular season finale last October, Whitecaps FC head coach Carl Robinson made a pact to the supporters, promising that the team "will come back fitter, stronger, and better." The team will enter the opening weekend having gone through a grueling preseason camp that includes stops in Wales and Portland.

Philly present a good early test for Vancouver, who will look to reclaim their position among the contenders in the Western Conference.

NEW YEAR, NEW LOOK

The 'Caps are looking to bounce back after a tough season, and are expected to bolster their lineup with offseason acquisitions. That said, the team has a number of strong pieces already in place. Part of the returning core are 2016 CONCACAF Player of the Year nominee Christian Bolaî=B1os, and youngster Alphonso Davies and his impressive body control, both coming off promising debut seasons in MLS.

Perhaps, the most highly anticipated player to grace the pitch come March has not even arrived in Vancouver yet, as Robinson and staff continue to actively look for key difference-makers for the upcoming year.

FORMER PHILLY TRIO

The 'Caps may have found the answer at right back when they signed Sheanon Williams last week. The former Houston Dynamo defender previously played in Philadelphia from 2010 through 2015, placing third in the club's all-time records for games played and started, minutes played, and assists.

He joins two other former Union players on the 'Caps in Andrew Jacobson - who opened his WFC account last year versus Philadelphia - and 2016 Whitecaps FC Player of the Year Jordan Harvey.

UP-AND-COMERS

Philadelphia are quietly building something special in the Eastern Conference. Keegan Rosenberry is a budding star at right back, while Chris Pontius led the side in scoring in his first year in the City of Brotherly Love.

The 'Caps meanwhile, boast a young nucleus with players such as Tim Parker, Kekuta Manneh, and Matias Laba all expected to step up with another year under their belts.

INSTANT CLASSIC, REDUX

Last year's only meeting between the two sides was a thrilling barnburner, with the 'Caps halting the Union's 10-match home undefeated streak at Talen Energy Stadium. Roland Alberg put the Union on top in the opening frame, before Jacobson, Manneh, and Bolaî=B1os scored three in a row for Vancouver. Pontius pulled one back in added time but was too little, too late.

The next one should be another dandy. Mark your calendars.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Major League Soccer Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.