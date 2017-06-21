First Half Ends with 4-2 Loss

News Release

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - The Tortugas finished up the first half with a 4-2 loss at the hand of St. Lucie Wednesday morning in front of 2,593 raucous campers on Summer Splash Camp Day.

It was a shutout all the way until the sixth inning, when St. Lucie snapped the scoreless tie. Jhoan Urena homered for the second straight game, bulleting one to right field against RHP Wendolyn Bautista.

St. Lucie would put it out of reach with a trio of runs in the ninth inning on RHP Jake Ehret in relief. The first run came in on a wild pitch, while Vinny Siena added a two run double to left.

The Tortugas attempted rally fell short in the ninth against RHP Alex Palsha. With two outs, Daytona strung together three consecutive hits to score a pair of runs. Mitch Piatnik doubled with two away, before TJ Friedl and Alfredo Rodriguez followed with a pair of RBI singles.

Bautista (1-1) suffered his first Daytona loss since July 17, 2016. He allowed a run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings, striking out six. RHP Nabil Crismatt (4-6) earned the victory, tossing 7 2/3 shutout innings and scattering seven hits. Palsha notched his third save, allowing a pair of runs in 1 1/3 innings.

The Tortugas now begin their second half of the season Thursday in Clearwater. RHP Wyatt Strahan will be making his first start in more than two weeks for Daytona. First pitch will be at 7:00 PM with The Metcare Pregame Show firing up at 6:45 PM on AM 1230 and AM 1490 WSBB.

Notes: Reydel Medina doubled and tripled in the loss. It was the second time this year that Medina doubled and tripled in the same game and the third time that he has notched multiple extra base hits...Daytona has lost four straight morning games at The Jack, getting outscored 37-7...Wendolyn Bautista now has two losses in his 19 career starts with Daytona

