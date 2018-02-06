Fireflies to Host Job Fair Saturday, February 24

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a job fair at Spirit Communications Park on Saturday, February 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The team is looking to fill approximately 300 seasonal and part-time positions for the upcoming season.

"On a day-to-day basis, we have more than 250 game day employees that help to make the experience at Spirit Communications Park memorable," said Fireflies Team President John Katz. "Our annual job fair is our opportunity to find energetic, enthusiastic people to join our team that will continue to create an affordable, fun and friendly environment at the ballpark."

Available positions include: ushers, ticket takers, box office employees, parking attendants, greeters, photographers, merchandise staff, grounds crew, concessions, wait staff, mascots and mascot handlers, video production, and special events.

Who: Interested applicants for seasonal positions with the Fireflies for the 2018 Season

What: Columbia Fireflies Job Fair

When: Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Where: Spirit Communications Park (1640 Freed Street, Columbia, SC 29201)

New applicants are encouraged to download an application at ColumbiaFireflies.com (found under the 'About Us' and 'Employment' tabs) and bring it with them to the job fair.

Returning applicants are encouraged to download the returning employee application, which can also be found at ColumbiaFireflies.com (under the 'About Us' and 'Employment' tabs), and bring it with them to the job fair.

Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair is encouraged to scan and email his or her application to jobs@columbiafireflies.com or fax it to 803-726-3126.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

Season ticket packages are now available for the 2018 season. Reserve your seats by calling the Fireflies Ticket Office at 803-726-HITS or visiting www.ColumbiaFireflies.com for more information. 2017 season ticket members can renew their package by contacting their ticket account manager or by calling the ticket office. Plans start as low as $99. Individual game tickets will be available closer to the 2018 season.

Tickets for the University of South Carolina vs. College of Charleston baseball game on Wednesday, May 9th are now available for sale. Tickets can be purchased at the Fireflies box office, online at ColumbiaFireflies.com or over the phone at 803-726-HITS.

