Fireflies to Host Job Fair Saturday, February 11

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies are hosting a job fair in the club level of Spirit Communications Park on Saturday, February 11, from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. The Fireflies are aiming to fill over 300 seasonal and part-time positions for the upcoming season.

The positions include: ushers, ticket takers, parking attendants, ticket office sales, merchandise store, field maintenance, concessions and service staff, video production, mascot, and special events. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

Who: Applicants Interested in Seasonal Positions with the Fireflies during the 2017 Season What: Columbia Fireflies Job Fair When: Saturday, February 11, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Where: Club Level at Spirit Communications Park (1640 Freed Street, Columbia, SC, 29201)

Applicants are encouraged to download an application at ColumbiaFireflies.com (found under the 'About Us' and 'Employment' tabs) and bring it with them to the job fair. Anyone who is unable to attend the job fair is encouraged to scan and email his or her application to info@columbiafireflies.com or fax it to 803-726-3126.

The Columbia Fireflies are an Equal Opportunity Employer and are committed to equal treatment of all applicants and employees without regard to race, national origin, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, veteran status, physical or mental disability or other basis protected by law.

About the Columbia Fireflies

The Columbia Fireflies are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the New York Mets. Winners of Ballpark Digest's Best New Branding and Logo Award in 2016, the Fireflies play games across the southeast and mid-Atlantic regions, including against in-state rivals in Charleston and Greenville. The team partnered with the city of Columbia and Hughes Development to construct Spirit Communications Park, a multi-use outdoor sports and entertainment venue at the center of the BullStreet development. The Columbia Fireflies are owned by Hardball Capital, owners of the Fort Wayne TinCaps of the Midwest League and the Chattanooga Lookouts of the Southern League. For more information, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com, or follow the Fireflies on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Spirit Communications Park Spirit Communications Park, the 2016 Ballpark Digest Ballpark of the Year, is a 365-day per year multi-use sports and entertainment venue located in the heart of downtown Columbia, SC. Spirit Communications Park is the home ballpark for the Columbia Fireflies, the South Atlantic League affiliate of the New York Mets. Designed for baseball, concerts, football, soccer and a host of other activities, the venue seats approximately 9,000 for sporting events and up to 15,000 for major outdoor concerts. With 16 luxury suites and a 7,000 square-foot Club Level Lounge, Spirit Communications Park can also host everything from business meetings to wedding receptions, and everything in between. The venue is open 365 days a year and serves as a public park with the wrap-around concourse representing 1/3 of a mile for walkers and joggers. For more information, visit www.SpiritCommunicationsPark.com.

