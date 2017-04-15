Fireflies Game Notes: April 15 at Augusta (Game 10)

News Release

Columbia Fireflies (6-3) at Augusta GreenJackets (2-7)

RHP Merandy Gonzalez (1-0, 0.0) vs. RHP Melvin Adon (0-1, 16.50)

Saturday - Lake Olmstead Stadium (Augusta, GA) - First Pitch 7:05 p.m. - Game 10

LISTEN: ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM & 1230 AM / ColumbiaFireflies.com / TuneIn Radio App

ABOUT LAST GAME : Dash Winningham extended his on-base streak to nine games in the 7-0 loss to Augusta Friday night.

WINNING-HAM: Columbia's first baseman leads the South Atlantic League with 11 RBIs. His 12 homers and 69 RBIs led the Fireflies a season ago. Winningham tweaked a couple elements of his swing during spring training and is now hitting .333 (second on the team) in his first nine games.

MERANDY'S WORLD : Manager Jose Leger hands the baseball off to Merandy Gonzalez on Saturday. The right-hander makes his second start of the year. Last Sunday, the native of the Dominican Republic shut-out the GreenJackets over six innings and struck out six. Because of his "raw power," Baseball America labeled Gonzalez as New York's 2017 breakout prospect.

NO COMEBACKS: Columbia is a perfect 6-0 when leading after six innings.

TWICE IS NICE : 19-year-old Luis Carpio leads the club in multi-hit games with five. The infielder is also second in the SAL with 10 runs scored.

HAPPY JACKIE ROBINSON DAY : On this date, 70 years ago, Jackie Robinson made his Major League debut. All players, coaches, managers and umpires around Major League Baseball will celebrate the Hall of Famer's impact on the game by wearing the #42. Columbia's parent club, the New York Mets, pays tribute to Robinson every day. Citi Field's main entrance is referred to as the Jackie Robinson Rotunda.

THE OTHER GUYS : The GreenJackets have the following San Francisco Giants prospects on their roster: 6. OF, Sandro Fabian ... 20. INF, Kelvin Beltre ... 26. RHP, Melvin Adon

