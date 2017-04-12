Fireflies Fall Short in Series Finale

April 12, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies
News Release
COLUMBIA, SC - Outfielder Gene Cone notched his first triple of the season on Wednesday night in front of a crowd of 5,500, but Columbia dropped the series finale to the Hickory Crawdads, 4-2. Luis Carpio provided solid production one spot behind Cone in the order, finishing with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Columbia (5-2) fell behind, 1-0, in the top of the first after Anderson Tejeda drove in Yanio Perez. The Fireflies responded in the home half of the frame. After Cone's three-bagger, Carpio lifted a fly ball to center field. The sacrifice fly enabled the home team to tie the score.
Hickory (3-4) added runs in the fourth and eighth innings to take a 3-1 advantage. The Fireflies loaded the bases in the bottom of the eighth frame. Michael Paez bounced a fastball to the shortstop Tejeda, who's only play was to third base. Tejeda retired Desmond Lindsay at the bag but it allowed Carpio enough time to score.
The home team was within one just for a brief moment, though - Jose Almonte doubled for Hickory in the top of the ninth and scored on a Tyler Bolin single.
Even despite striking out six in six innings, Harol Gonzalez (L, 0-1) was dealt the loss and Luke Lanphere (W, 1-0) secured the victory.
Columbia begins a four-game series at Augusta on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Lake Olmstead Stadium. Right-hander Jordan Humphreys (1-0, 0.00) faces GreenJackets' righty D.J. Myers (0-1, 5.40).
You can listen to the action on ESPN Columbia 94.9 FM and 1230 AM, ColumbiaFireflies.com and the TuneIn Radio app starting at 6:45 p.m.
