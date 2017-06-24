Fireflies Complete Comeback, Walk off on Saturday Night

News Release

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies scored twice in the bottom of the ninth on Saturday and walked off for the fourth time this season. Columbia downed Kannapolis, 4-3. Jay Jabs scored the game-winner from third base when Ben Wright chucked a wild pitch that bounced behind the plate.

The Fireflies' rally started in the seventh. The home team plated two in that frame and then two in the ninth to win. What was most mind-bending on Saturday was the fact that Columbia was out-hit 10-2 and did not record a hit in the bottom of the ninth.

Wright (L, 1-6) was called upon out of Kannapolis' (2-1, 41-30) bullpen in the final inning and proceeded to blow his fifth save of the year. He walked the first two hitters - Dash Winningham and Jabs - and watched Milton Ramos bunt the two into scoring position. Next, Tim Tebow grounded out to the first baseman Brandon Dulin, but Winningham scored to tie the game up and Jabs darted to third. Then Wright sailed a pitch to the netting behind home plate.

It was all Kannapolis early on; the Intimidators jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Aaron Schnurbusch vaulted a two-run home run in the third. Later, Micker Adolfo singled in teammate Mitch Roman in the fifth.

In the seventh, the first two hitters reached for Columbia (1-2, 41-30). Winningham walked and Jabs then ripped a double to the right-field wall. Afterword, Ramos and Tebow launched consecutive sacrifice flies to center field.

Adonis Uceta (W, 3-0) pitched a clean top of the ninth for the Fireflies and has now recorded 16 consecutive scoreless innings.

Columbia can split the four-game series with Kannapolis with a win on Sunday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. and lefty Thomas Szapucki (1-1, 3.86) takes the mound for the Fireflies. He faces Intimidators right-hander Blake Hickman (0-1, 2.92).

