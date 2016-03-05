Fire to Open 2017 at Columbus; Home-Opener Set for March
December 21, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - Chicago Fire News Release
CHICAGO (Dec. 21, 2016) - The Chicago Fire Soccer Club will open their 20th MLS season on the road against Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. CT.
One week later, the Fire will host Opening Day at Toyota Park when they welcome Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. CT.
2017 Ticket Packages
Fans can guarantee their seats for the Fire's home opener by taking advantage of the club's Holiday Pack offer, the Ten-Ticket Flex Plan or securing a 2017 season ticket package. 2017 single-game ticket information will be released at a later date.
The Fire will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their 10 conference opponents twice during the season with one game at home and one game away. Clubs also will compete in select additional games against different conference opponents three times, and they will face non-conference opponents once.
Below is the full MLS Home Opener Schedule:
WEEK 1
Friday, March 3, 2017 (home team listed first):
8:30 p.m. - Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)
Saturday, March 4, 2017 (home team listed first):
1 p.m. - Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire (MAPFRE Stadium)
3 p.m. - LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (StubHub Center)
3:30 p.m. - Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC (Rio Tinto Stadium)
5 p.m. - Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution (Dick's Sporting Goods Park)
9 p.m. - San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact (Avaya Stadium)
7:30 p.m. - Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC (BBVA Compass Stadium)
6 p.m. - D.C. United vs. Sporting Kanas City (RFK Stadium)
Sunday, March 5, 2016 (home team listed first):
4 p.m. - Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC (Orlando City SC Stadium)
6 p.m. - Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls (Bobby Dodd Stadium)
8:30 p.m. - Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia Union (BC Place)
WEEK 2
Saturday, March 11
1 p.m. - Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake (Toyota Park)
1 p.m. - New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC (Gillette Stadium)
3 p.m. - New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids (Red Bull Arena)
3:30 p.m. - Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC (Talen Energy Stadium)
6 p.m. - Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FC (Olympic Stadium)
8 p.m. - Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas (Children's Mercy Park)
Sunday, March 12
1 p.m. - New York City FC vs. D.C. United (Yankee Stadium)
4 p.m. - Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United (TCF Bank Stadium)
WEEK 3
Saturday, March 18
7 p.m. - FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution (Toyota Stadium)
Sunday, March 19
6 p.m. - Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls (CenturyLink Field)
WEEK 5
Friday, March 31
6:30 p.m. - Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (BMO Field)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
Major League Soccer Stories from December 21, 2016
- Six Things to Know About New Homegrown Signing Nick Lima - San Jose Earthquakes
- Earthquakes Sign Nick Lima to Homegrown Player Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo Sign Panamanian International Adolfo Machado - Houston Dynamo
- New Assistant Llamosa Is "The Right Guy At the Right Time for the Right Position" - New England Revolution
- Sounders FC to Open 2017 Season on the Road March 4 against Houston - Seattle Sounders FC
- 16 in 16 | Hosting Copa America Centenario in the Bay Area - San Jose Earthquakes
- Fire to Open 2017 at Columbus; Home-Opener Set for March - Chicago Fire
- Whitecaps FC to Host Philadelphia Union in 2017 MLS - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- First Look: Five Things to Look Forward to in The - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off 2017 Campaign on Saturday, March 4 against Toronto FC - Real Salt Lake
- MLS Announces 2017 Home Openers for All 22 Clubs - MLS
- 2017 Openers Announced - New England Revolution
- Major League Soccer Announces 2017 Home Openers - New York Red Bulls
- Atlanta United to Open Inaugural Season at Historic Bobby Dodd - Atlanta United FC
- Sporting KC Announces First Two Opponents of 2017 MLS Season - Sporting Kansas City
- The Impact Will Play Its Home Opener at Olympic Stadium on March 11 - Montreal Impact
- LA Galaxy Open 2017 MLS Season March 4 against FC Dallas - Los Angeles Galaxy
- Dallas to Play Its 22nd MLS Home Opener in a Rematch of the 2016 - FC Dallas
- NEWS: Earthquakes Host Montreal Impact in 2017 Season Opener - San Jose Earthquakes
- Toronto FC Set to Host Sporting Kansas City in 2017 Home Opener - Toronto FC
- Dynamo Launch 2017 Season March 4 vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Houston Dynamo
- Columbus Crew SC to Begin 2017 Season at Home on March 4 With - Columbus Crew SC
- Timbers to Face Expansion Club Minnesota United FC in 2017 Home - Portland Timbers
- Final Home Opener at RFK Stadium Announced - D.C. United
- MLS Announces 2017 Philadelphia Union Home Opener - Philadelphia Union
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.