Fire to Open 2017 at Columbus; Home-Opener Set for March

CHICAGO (Dec. 21, 2016) - The Chicago Fire Soccer Club will open their 20th MLS season on the road against Columbus Crew SC at MAPFRE Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. CT.

One week later, the Fire will host Opening Day at Toyota Park when they welcome Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. CT.

2017 Ticket Packages

Fans can guarantee their seats for the Fire's home opener by taking advantage of the club's Holiday Pack offer, the Ten-Ticket Flex Plan or securing a 2017 season ticket package. 2017 single-game ticket information will be released at a later date.

The Fire will play 34 games, including 17 home games and 17 away games. Teams will face each of their 10 conference opponents twice during the season with one game at home and one game away. Clubs also will compete in select additional games against different conference opponents three times, and they will face non-conference opponents once.

Below is the full MLS Home Opener Schedule:

WEEK 1

Friday, March 3, 2017 (home team listed first):

8:30 p.m. - Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United FC (Providence Park)

Saturday, March 4, 2017 (home team listed first):

1 p.m. - Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire (MAPFRE Stadium)

3 p.m. - LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas (StubHub Center)

3:30 p.m. - Real Salt Lake vs. Toronto FC (Rio Tinto Stadium)

5 p.m. - Colorado Rapids vs. New England Revolution (Dick's Sporting Goods Park)

9 p.m. - San Jose Earthquakes vs. Montreal Impact (Avaya Stadium)

7:30 p.m. - Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC (BBVA Compass Stadium)

6 p.m. - D.C. United vs. Sporting Kanas City (RFK Stadium)

Sunday, March 5, 2016 (home team listed first):

4 p.m. - Orlando City SC vs. New York City FC (Orlando City SC Stadium)

6 p.m. - Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls (Bobby Dodd Stadium)

8:30 p.m. - Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. Philadelphia Union (BC Place)

WEEK 2

Saturday, March 11

1 p.m. - Chicago Fire vs. Real Salt Lake (Toyota Park)

1 p.m. - New England Revolution vs. Orlando City SC (Gillette Stadium)

3 p.m. - New York Red Bulls vs. Colorado Rapids (Red Bull Arena)

3:30 p.m. - Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC (Talen Energy Stadium)

6 p.m. - Montreal Impact vs. Seattle Sounders FC (Olympic Stadium)

8 p.m. - Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas (Children's Mercy Park)

Sunday, March 12

1 p.m. - New York City FC vs. D.C. United (Yankee Stadium)

4 p.m. - Minnesota United FC vs. Atlanta United (TCF Bank Stadium)

WEEK 3

Saturday, March 18

7 p.m. - FC Dallas vs. New England Revolution (Toyota Stadium)

Sunday, March 19

6 p.m. - Seattle Sounders FC vs. New York Red Bulls (CenturyLink Field)

WEEK 5

Friday, March 31

6:30 p.m. - Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City (BMO Field)

