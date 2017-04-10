Fire Notch Group B Victory over Revolution at Generation

News Release

After falling in its opening Group B match at the Generation adidas Cup in Dallas, the Chicago Fire Academy U-16s rebounded with a clean sheet and three points Sunday morning, defeating the New England Revolution, 2-0.

#CFA16 kickoff vs @NERevsAcademy in their second game of the #GenerationAdidasCup pic.twitter.com/V0ZlkXtVCP

- Chicago Fire Academy (@ChiFireAcademy) April 9, 2017

Striker Victor Bezerra opened the scoring early for the Fire, finding net in the 12th minute with an assist provided by Gilberto Angeles. After halftime, Roberto Alonzo doubled the lead for the Fire in the 55th minute with an unassisted tally.

Chicago will complete Group B play Tuesday against Philadelphia Union, who topped Monterrey, 2-1, Sunday morning. Kickoff is slated for 11:15 a.m. CT. The club that finishes atop each group will advance to the Premier Division semifinals

Group B

Team Pts W L D (PK Wins) GF GA GD

Philadelphia Union 6 2 0 0 7 1 6

Monterrey 3 1 1 0 4 3 1

Chicago Fire 3 1 1 0 3 3 0

New England Revolution 0 0 2 0 0 7 -7

Date Match Time Field Stream

April 7, 2017 PHI 5, NE 0 10:00 AM ET Field 5

April 7, 2017 MTY 3, CHI 1 12:15 PM ET Field 8 WATCH

April 9, 2017 CHI 2, NE 0 10:00 AM ET Field 5

April 9, 2017 PHI 2, MTY 1 1:00 PM ET Field 4 WATCH

April 11, 2017 New England Revolution vs. Monterrey 12:15 PM ET Field 8 WATCH

April 11, 2017 Philadelphia Union vs. Chicago Fire 12:15 PM ET Field 5

