Finale Features Fan Appreciation Night

Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs host their 2016-17 season finale against the Iowa Wild on Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center at 7 p.m.

Puck drop is 7 p.m. and fans can tune in to all the action on The Justice Network 23.3 or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup at 6:30 p.m. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at WXRX.com or sportsfanradio1330.com, or watch live at AHLlive.com.

Saturday is Fan Appreciation Night and includes a team photo giveaway for the first 2,500 fans, courtesy of American Solutions for Business.

The IceHogs kick-off festivities with a pregame ceremony for the annual Team Awards. The 2016-17 slate of awards includes recognition for the team's Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, Defenseman of the Year, Unsung Hero, Heavy Hitter, Most Improved Player and Man of the Year.

The Hogs will also give away various prizes at each stoppage in play throughout the evening's game against Iowa. Each fan in attendance is eligible to win a prize, and prize winners will be announced by seat number on the video board. Two lucky fans will be chosen by seat location to join a select number of season ticket holders as winners of a game-worn jersey from the 2016-17 season. Those selected will be presented with their game-worn jersey on the ice during a postgame ceremony.

Following Saturday's game, the IceHogs will also have a special tribute to thank fans for their season-long support of the team.

All season ticket holders will have the opportunity to paint a special message on the BMO ice surface following the conclusion of the IceHogs game. The Hogs will provide both paint and paintbrushes for this exciting new event.

Matchup: The IceHogs enter their final matchup at 25-38-9-3 on the season and ranked eighth in the Central Division. Rockford has dropped each of its last three games, including a 6-2 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals Friday night.

On Friday, Rookie Luc Snuggerud netted his first professional goal and has recorded five points (1g-4a) in his first 12 pro games with the IceHogs. Ville Pokka also tallied in an assist in the contest and leads Rockford in points against the Iowa Wild with two goals and three assists in nine games.

The Iowa Wild, ranked sixth in the Central Division, boast a 7-2-0-0 record on the series against the Hogs. Rookie Alex Tuch leads the Wild in points on the season (36), and in the series against the Hogs with four goals and three assists in eight games. Tuch tallied the game-winner with an overtime goal to lift the Wild to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves Friday night in Iowa.

