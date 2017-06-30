Final: Senators 4 Binghamton 3

News Release

Please find tonight's box score, log and recap here: ax_binaax_1&tg_box&didmilb&sidt547

Sincerely,

[TerryByrom]

--_000_BLUPR0501MB21308F32EFBC0E9322E34882BFD00BLUPR0501MB2130_

> v:*

Please find tonight's box score, log and recap here: ax_binaax_1&tg_box&didmilb&sidt547

Sincerely,

--_000_BLUPR0501MB21308F32EFBC0E9322E34882BFD00BLUPR0501MB2130_-- --_004_BLUPR0501MB21308F32EFBC0E9322E34882BFD00BLUPR0501MB2130_

