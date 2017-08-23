FINAL: LouCity 5, Harrisburg City Islanders 0

Louisville City FC

August 23, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Louisville City FC

News Release

Game Summary

Match: Louisville City FC vs. Harrisburg City Islanders

Date: Aug. 23, 2017

Venue: Louisville Slugger Field

Kickoff: 7:35

Weather: 78 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 6,763

LouCity Man of the Match: Mark-Anthony Kaye

Scoring

Louisville City FC (3,2,5)

Harrisburg City (0,0,0)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

Mark-Anthony Kaye, assist to George Davis IV (11')

Ilija Ilic, assist to Tarek Morad (13')

Paolo DelPiccolo (28')

Niall McCabe (67')

Sean Totsch, assist to Niall McCabe (90'+1)

Lineups

Louisville City: 1 Greg Ranjitsingh, 4 Sean Totsch, 15 Sean Reynolds, 6 Tarek Morad, 19 Oscar Jimenez (9 Cameron Lancaster - 76'), 36 Paolo DelPiccolo, 80 Devon Williams, 22 George Davis IV (18 Paco Craig - 73'), 11 Niall McCabe, 14 Ilija Ilic, 7 Mark-Anthony Kaye (10 Brian Ownby - 60')

Subs not used: 28 Tim Dobrowolski, 12 Luke Spencer, 23 Richard Ballard, 8 Guy Abend

Head Coach: James O'Connor

Harrisburg City: 33 Brandon Miller, 23 Shawn McLaws, 5 Tiago Calvano, 4 Travis Brent, 18 Abass Mohammad, 14 Danny DiPrima, 22 John Grosh (30 Pedro Ribiero - 69), 10 Paul Wilson (12 Rasheed Olabiyi - 79'), 25 Ropapa Mensah, 9 Johnny Mendoza, 19 Cardel Benbow (7 Monolo Sanchez - 70')

Subs not used: 21 Sean Lewis, 16 Jacob Bond, 15 Lee Nishanian, 30 Pedro Ribiero, 60 Fredrick Opoku

Head Coach: Bill Becher

Discipline

Harrisburg City:

Ropapa Mensah, yellow (29')

Shawn McLaws, yellow (56')

Stats

Louisville City/Harrisburg City

Shots: 19/3

Shots on target: 7/0

Possession: 55.2/44.8

Passes: 521/420

Corners: 8/3

Fouls: 5/14

Officials

Referee: Aaron Hernandez

Assistant referee 1: Paul Terry

Assistant referee 2: Chad Collins

4th official: Casie Anderson

