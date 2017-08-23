FINAL: LouCity 5, Harrisburg City Islanders 0

August 23, 2017 - United Soccer League (USL) - Louisville City FC
News Release
Game Summary
Match: Louisville City FC vs. Harrisburg City Islanders
Date: Aug. 23, 2017
Venue: Louisville Slugger Field
Kickoff: 7:35
Weather: 78 degrees, sunny
Attendance: 6,763
LouCity Man of the Match: Mark-Anthony Kaye
Scoring
Louisville City FC (3,2,5)
Harrisburg City (0,0,0)
Goals
Louisville City FC:
Mark-Anthony Kaye, assist to George Davis IV (11')
Ilija Ilic, assist to Tarek Morad (13')
Paolo DelPiccolo (28')
Niall McCabe (67')
Sean Totsch, assist to Niall McCabe (90'+1)
Lineups
Louisville City: 1 Greg Ranjitsingh, 4 Sean Totsch, 15 Sean Reynolds, 6 Tarek Morad, 19 Oscar Jimenez (9 Cameron Lancaster - 76'), 36 Paolo DelPiccolo, 80 Devon Williams, 22 George Davis IV (18 Paco Craig - 73'), 11 Niall McCabe, 14 Ilija Ilic, 7 Mark-Anthony Kaye (10 Brian Ownby - 60')
Subs not used: 28 Tim Dobrowolski, 12 Luke Spencer, 23 Richard Ballard, 8 Guy Abend
Head Coach: James O'Connor
Harrisburg City: 33 Brandon Miller, 23 Shawn McLaws, 5 Tiago Calvano, 4 Travis Brent, 18 Abass Mohammad, 14 Danny DiPrima, 22 John Grosh (30 Pedro Ribiero - 69), 10 Paul Wilson (12 Rasheed Olabiyi - 79'), 25 Ropapa Mensah, 9 Johnny Mendoza, 19 Cardel Benbow (7 Monolo Sanchez - 70')
Subs not used: 21 Sean Lewis, 16 Jacob Bond, 15 Lee Nishanian, 30 Pedro Ribiero, 60 Fredrick Opoku
Head Coach: Bill Becher
Discipline
Harrisburg City:
Ropapa Mensah, yellow (29')
Shawn McLaws, yellow (56')
Stats
Louisville City/Harrisburg City
Shots: 19/3
Shots on target: 7/0
Possession: 55.2/44.8
Passes: 521/420
Corners: 8/3
Fouls: 5/14
Officials
Referee: Aaron Hernandez
Assistant referee 1: Paul Terry
Assistant referee 2: Chad Collins
4th official: Casie Anderson
