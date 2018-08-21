Final home stand of the year August 24th-31st

Clinton, IA - The Clinton LumberKings return home to Ashford University Field for the final homestand of the year August 24th through the 31st. The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers A affiliate) and Quad Cities River Bandits (Houston Astros A affiliate) will meet the LumberKings for the final seven games in Clinton this season.

The summer fun at Ashford University Field comes to an end with an action packed seven-game homestand. Come down to the ballpark for special buyout nights, a postgame concert, and a postgame fireworks spectacular following the final home game of the season!

The homestand opens on a Friday night with the opener of a four-game series against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. With summer coming to a close, we welcome in students, faculty, and staff of Clinton Community College for a night out at the ballpark for the annual "Back to School Bash." See Clinton Community College for a special offer on tickets as we begin our final homestand of the 2018 season.

The final Saturday home game of the season features the final "Stay Late Saturday" postgame concert of the year. Join us after the game in the Beer Garden for a postgame concert by Lexi Parr.

The fun starts when the gates open at 5:00 PM with a softee ball giveaway courtesy of our friends at Prairie Hills and The Clinton Herald!

Wear your colors to the ballpark for our annual Cy-Hawk Night as we tip our caps to the University of Iowa and Iowa State University. Join the raffle during the game and you could go home with a pair of footballtickets to the Cyclones and Hawkeyes annual meeting on September 8th!

Special offers on tickets are available to this fun filled Saturday night at Ashford University Field by visiting Jewel-Osco and Sauk Valley Newspapers!

Sundays are for families with our final "Family Funday Sunday" at Ashford University Field this season. Kids can take part in free face painting, balloon artists, and postgame kids run the bases courtesy of the Children's Discovery Center.

Residents of Jackson County, visit your local participating businesses for a special offer on tickets to the final home day baseball game of the year.

The series with the Timber Rattlers comes to an end on Monday night with a Mariners Monday. Come see the LumberKings take the field in Seattle Mariners uniforms with special Mariner themed Louie the LumberKings hats that are also available for purchase at the Lumber Yard team store.

For a special offer on tickets, see the Clinton County Republican Party for Republican Night at Ashford University Field.

The Quad Cities River Bandits make their final trip of the season to Clinton with the first of a three-game series on Wednesday night. It will be United Way Night as we celebrate the 80th year of the United Way of Clinton County!

Wednesday will also be the last "Retro Beer Night" of the year. Fans 21 years and older can enjoy Hamm's, PBR, and Miller High Life sold exclusively out of the first base beer stand at the retro price of just $2.

"Thirsty Thursday" returns for one final hurrah in 2018 with $2 Coors Light and Miller Lite tall boys available all game long to fans 21 years and older.

Students, Faculty, and Staff of Whittier Elementary School see your PTA for a special offer on tickets.

The swan song of the 2018 season comes with the series final against the River Bandits on Friday night. All game long the LumberKings will tip their caps to the fans for their support through out the 2018 season. Join the in-game raffle for a chance to win season tickets to the 2019 season. Following the game, stick around for a fireworks spectacular as we celebrate the conclusion of the 63rd season of Midwest League baseball in Clinton.

