FINAL Beloit 8 Peoria 2

News Release

Starting Pitching, Offense Keeps Rolling as Snappers Take Series in Peoria

Beloit 8 Peoria 2 - Thursday

WP: Altamirano (4-1)

LP: Perez (1-1)

S: None

Time: 2:47

Attn: 3,171

The Snappers run of dominant starting pitching continued on Thursday as Beloit completed a 6-2 road trip with an 8-2 win in Peoria. A trio of hurlers did not allow a walk on Thursday and the offense touched at least five runs for the 33rd time this season and are now 27-6 when they do so. Beloit and Peoria were tied for the top spot in the Western Division entering play tonight, and the win give the Snappers sole possession of first place in the division.

Trace Loehr started the scoring with a two-run triple in the third, and he was brought home by Luke Persico's single to give the outfielder an RBI in four straight games. Edwin Diaz connected on his first of two hits in the sixth that scored Miguel Mercedes, and Diaz came around on a double by J.C. Rodriguez. The Snappers put away the Chiefs in the ninth when Peoria reliever walked three more runs home with the bases loaded, which included a walk by Loehr to give him 3 RBIs on the night.

Snappers starter Xavier Altamirano withstood eight hits by Peoria batters including four doubles, three of them with less than two outs, and held them to just two runs. Peoria scored once with a two-out double and single in the fourth and added another run in the sixth with the same sequence to bounce Altamirano. Joe Camacho and John Gorman finished the ballgame on the mound with 3 2/3 hitless innings.

Team Records: Beloit (37-39), Peoria (35-41)

Next Game: Friday at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers at Pohlman Field

Probable Pitchers: Wisconsin RHP Nattino Diplan (2-5, 6.34 ERA) vs. Beloit LHP Zack Erwin (1-0, 2.28 ERA)

The Snappers return home on June 30 as the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, Brewers Class-A affiliate, make their second visit of the year to Beloit. There will be fireworks on Friday, June 30 and Monday, July 3. Tickets for these events at Pohlman Field and all individual game tickets can be found here.

