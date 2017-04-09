Fightins Comeback Falls Short in Sweep by SeaDogs

News Release

Portland, Maine- The Reading Fightin Phils (0-3) comeback on Sunday afternoon fell short as the Portland Sea Dogs (3-0) prevailed 11-10 in an offensive onslaught by both teams.

Mike Olt hit a RBI triple off Fightin Phils starter Drew Anderson in the bottom of the first to give Portland a 1-0 lead. Aneury Tavarez and Heiker Meneses led off the inning with singles but Tavarez was thrown out trying to steal second base. Meneses scored on the triple by Olt.

Reading took a 3-1 lead off Sea Dogs starter Trey Ball in the top of the second. Harold Martinez led off the inning with a double then Chace Numata walked in the following at-bat. Jiandido Tromp loaded up the bases with a base-hit. Angelo Mora walked with the bases loaded to score Martinez and tie the game for Reading. Jorge Flores grounded into a double-play to score Numata then Scott Kingery hit a RBI double to give Reading a 3-1 lead.

The Sea Dogs re-took the lead in the bottom of the third as they scored six runs off Anderson to take a 7-3 lead. The inning was highlighted by a grand slam by Jordan Procyshen and a sacrifice fly by Heiker Meneses. Anderson left after three innings and was replaced by Mario Sanchez. Sanchez allowed just one run in three innings in relief and recorded four strikeouts.

The Fightin Phils got a run back in the top of the sixth against Ball as Tromp grounded out to first base and scored Carlos Tocci. Reading scored four runs in the top of the seventh as Andrew Pullin hit a three-run home run off Taylor Grover and was followed up by Kyle Martin's first career AA home run that tied the game at 8-8.

Tocci was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth that scored Angelo Mora to give Reading a 9-8 lead. Martin walked in the following at-bat to score Kingery to extend Reading's lead to 10-8.

Tom Windle (0-1) gave up a game-tying two-run home run to Danny Mars in the bottom of the eighth and left the game after giving up a single to Aneury Tavarez. Miguel Nunez entered the game and gave up the go-ahead run as he walked Mike Olt with the bases loaded. Jamie Callahan (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to preserve the 11-10 win for Portland.

Reading continues their road trip as they play in Manchester, New Hampshire the next three games against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. First pitch is at 6:05 p.m. on Monday night from Northeast Delta Dental Stadium.

