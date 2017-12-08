Fightins Announce Staff Promotions for 2018

News Release

Several Fightin Phils front office members have been promoted and have received new titles

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils have announced several new staff title changes that are effective immediately. Fightin Phils General Manager Scott Hunsicker made the announcements.

Anthony Pignetti has been promoted to Executive Director of Business Development. The title of Executive Director expands a leadership role for Pignetti. The 2018 season will be his ninth season with the Fightin Phils.

A native of Marlboro, New York, Pignetti graduated from Marlboro Central High School in 2004. He went to college at Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA and graduated in 2008. He started with the Fightins back in 2010 as an intern.

Todd Hunsicker has been promoted to Chief Director of Promotions. He will continue to oversee the roles of education, music and game presentation with the Fightin Phils. The 2018 season will be his eighth season with the Fightins.

The Conshohocken, Pa native graduated from Plymouth-Whitemarsh High School in 1992. Todd graduated from Temple University with a degree in Elementary Education . He started with the Fightins back in 2010 as an intern. He's been Quack's best friend in the Mascot Band since 1999 and is a proud member of the Fightin Phils Employee Honor Roll.

Tonya Petrunak has been promoted to Executive Director of Baseballtown Charities and Fightins Director of Marketing. Petrunak will assume all responsibilities for day-to-day management of Baseballtown Charities and Baseballtown Dream League.

Petrunak will represent and promote Baseballtown Charities and the Baseballtown Dream League throughout the community by developing and directing the volunteers, overseeing marketing and communication efforts, driving fundraising efforts, supervising maintenance of facilities, grounds and equipment plus developing event schedules.

A graduate of Exeter Township High School, Petrunak received her B.A. in Commmunication from Slippery Rock University in 2000. She currently resides in Wyomissing with her husband Jon and their children Charlotte and Kaden.

Andrew Nelson has been promoted to Director of Client Fulfillment and Clubhouse Operations. The 29-year-old will continue to oversee the Fightins' fundraising programs and clubhouse services for the team.

The Temple University and Warwick High School graduate got his start with the Fightin Phils in 2011 as a front office intern in group sales, concessions and graphic arts. He was hired full-time in 2012 following another internship with the club.

Stephen Thomas has been promoted to Director of Extra Events. Thomas will continue to oversee the planning, enhancement and execution of all stadium events including, but not limited to high school, college and legion baseball games, baseball camps and clinics, public community events, corporate private events & meetings, wedding ceremonies & receptions, the Baseballtown Gridiron Classic, and the very successful Christmas at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The Albright College and William Tennent High School graduate got his start with the Fightin Phils in 2013 as a front office intern. He was hired full-time in 2014 as Groups/Extra Events/Game Presentation Manager.

Ryan Springborn has been promoted to Director of Graphic Arts and Merchandise. Springborn will be in charge of all graphic arts responsibilities and merchandise operations. This will include design work for in-stadium signage and organizational marketing. He started with the Fightins back in 2014 as a game-day intern then continued as a Community Relations and Merchandise intern in 2015 before being hired full-time as the Merchandising Manager last off-season.

The Lebanon, Pennsylvania native graduated from Cedar Crest High School and received his undergraduate degree from Kutztown University in Sports Marketing and Management. He also spent time studying Communication Design.

Brian Wells has been promoted to Assistant Director of Groups. He will continue to sell and service groups in the various picnic areas, the Savage 61 Dugout Suite, the Savage 61 Loge Box and the Savage 61 RAM Club Box Seats.

Wells also worked part-time in concessions for the Fightin Phils from 2010-2015. He is a 2011 graduate of Wyomissing High School and graduated from Mount St. Mary's University in 2015 with a dual degree in Marketing and Communications.

Jarred Smeltz has been promoted to Assistant Director of Operations. The 2008 graduate of Muhlenberg High School will continue to handle the day-today operations tasks of America's Classic Ballpark in addition to selling corporate partnerships throughout the year.

Smeltz got his start in the Fightin Phils back in 2010 as a game day intern. He came back to the club in the same role the following year, and was promoted to a full-time junior associate position during the Fightins' All-Star season in 2012 where he specialized in fundraising and special events.

Nick Crosby has been promoted to Assistant Director of Food & Beverage. Crosby will oversee concession stands and bars plus managing concession employees, bartenders and interns.

The West Chester University and Governor Mifflin graduate got his start with the Fightin Phils in 2015 as a game day intern. He was hired full-time in 2017 as the Fightin Phils Food and Beverage Manager.

17 of the 23 front office members were initially interns for the Reading Fightin Phils organization before being hired full-time. The Fightins are hosting their annual "Intern Hiring Day" on Tuesday, December 19th, when the 2018 Intern Team will be hired. Those interested in joining the Fightin Phils Front Office as an Intern can register for the "Intern Hiring Day" by emailing Mike Robinson at mrobinson@fightins.com.

Here's a list of the Reading Fightin Phils Front Office Staff:

Craig Stein - Managing Partner - 32nd season

Scott Hunsicker - General Manager - 27th season

Joe Bialek - Executive Director of Sales - 20th season

Matt Hoffmaster - Executive Director of Operations - 13th season

Kevin Sklenarik - Executive Director of Baseball Operations & Merchandise - 23rd season

Mike Becker - Executive Director of Tickets - 20th season

Mike Robinson - Executive Director of Community & Fan Development - 16th season

Anthony Pignetti - Executive Director of Business Development - 9th season

Kristyne Haver, CPA, CGMA - Controller - 17th season

Dan "Dirt" Douglas - Head Groundskeeper - 28th season

Todd Hunsicker - Chief Director of Promotions - 9th season

Tonya Petrunak - Director of Marketing/Executive Director of Baseballtown Charities - 9th season

Andy Kauffman - Video Director - 16th season

Travis Hart - Director of Food & Beverage - 6th season

Deneen Giesen - Office Manager - 17th season

Jon Nally - Director of Groups - 7th season

Mike Ventola - Director of Public/Media Relations & Radio Broadcaster - 5th season

Andrew Nelson - Director of Client Fulfillment/Clubhouse Operations - 8th season

Stephen Thomas - Director of Extra Events - 6th season

Ryan Springborn - Director of Graphic Arts/Merchandise - 5th season

Brian Wells - Assistant Director of Groups - 3rd season

Jarred Smeltz - Assistant Director of Operations - 4th season

Nick Crosby - Assistant Director of Food & Beverage - 3rd season

