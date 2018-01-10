Fightin PhilsPhillies Winter Banquet (Media

News Release

PHILLIES WINTER BANQUET (MEDIA SESSION)

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 (5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.)

Crowne Plaza Reading, Reading, Pa.

In conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Reading Fightin Phils will be holding a media session on Tuesday, January 16th, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Reading.

Those in attendance from the Philadelphia Phillies will be made available for interviews are listed here:

Gabe Kapler - Manager of the Phillies

Scott Proefrock - Assistant General Manager of the Phillies

Steve Noworyta - Assistant Director, Player Development of the Phillies

Scott Franzke - Radio Voice of the Phillies

Rhys Hoskins - Phillies Outfielder/First Baseman of the Phillies and former Fightin Phils First Baseman

Jerad Eickhoff - Phillies Starting Pitcher

Mark Leiter Jr. - Phillies Starting Pitcher and former Fightin Phils Pitcher

Those interested in attending must email me back here or call my direct line at 610-375-8469 ext.218 to attend this session.

All media planning on attending the conference should enter through the main doors.

I look forward to seeing many of you here for the Phillies Media Session!

Thanks,

Mike Ventola

Reading Fightin Phils Baseball

Proud A.A. Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies

610-375-8469

