Fightin PhilsPhillies Winter Banquet (Media

January 10, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils
News Release
PHILLIES WINTER BANQUET (MEDIA SESSION)
Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 (5:30 p.m. - 6:45 p.m.)
Crowne Plaza Reading, Reading, Pa.
In conjunction with the Philadelphia Phillies, the Reading Fightin Phils will be holding a media session on Tuesday, January 16th, from 5:30 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Reading.
Those in attendance from the Philadelphia Phillies will be made available for interviews are listed here:
Gabe Kapler - Manager of the Phillies
Scott Proefrock - Assistant General Manager of the Phillies
Steve Noworyta - Assistant Director, Player Development of the Phillies
Scott Franzke - Radio Voice of the Phillies
Rhys Hoskins - Phillies Outfielder/First Baseman of the Phillies and former Fightin Phils First Baseman
Jerad Eickhoff - Phillies Starting Pitcher
Mark Leiter Jr. - Phillies Starting Pitcher and former Fightin Phils Pitcher
Those interested in attending must email me back here or call my direct line at 610-375-8469 ext.218 to attend this session.
All media planning on attending the conference should enter through the main doors.
I look forward to seeing many of you here for the Phillies Media Session!
Mike Ventola
Reading Fightin Phils Baseball
Proud A.A. Affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies
610-375-8469
