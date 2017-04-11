Fightin Phils to Debut New Food Items

News Release

Reading, PA- The Reading Fightin Phils, proud Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce a new roster of food and concession items at FirstEnergy Stadium for the 2017 season. The key players are boneless wings, a new Kids Meal on a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Frisbee, and a new Salinos Pizza location at the Plaza Favorites Stand, located in Tompkins VIST Bank Plaza.

The Fightins have added boneless wings to the menu at the Plaza Favorites Stand! Fans will also be able to select any of six sauces, which include ranch, blue cheese, BBQ, honey mustard, boom-boom, and HOT. Six boneless wings to an order will cost $6 and will include your choice of wing sauce.

Fightins Kids Meals will now come with a FREE Frisbee! Located at Plaza Favorites, all kids meals in 2017 will be served on a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Frisbee, and will include the following meal choices: hot dog & fries, pizza & fries, or peanut butter & jelly sandwich and fries.

For years, Salinos Pizza has been the official pizza of the Fightin Phils, which is why a second location was added for fans to get their favorite slice! For the first time, the Plaza Favorites Stand will have Salinos Pizza will be on the menu. Don't worry; the original Salinos location will remain located in the main grandstand.

Yuengling's Ice Cream is back for its second season! Yuengling's Ice Cream milk shakes will return to the Frozen Ice Cream Stand located inside the main entrance of the stadium. Fan favorites like the "Black and Tan" will be featured on the milkshake menu.

The Reading Fightin Phils 2017 Home Opener is Thursday, April 13, when they host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 7:05 PM. The first 3,000 fans ages 15 & up will receive an America's Classic Ballpark long sleeve t-shirt, and there will be over $10,000 in prizes awarded, including a trip for two to Phillies Spring Training in 2018. Fan Appreciation Night is presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph, Feesers, and Commonwealth Charter Academy.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region. Season tickets for the 2017 season are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter at @ReadingFightins and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

