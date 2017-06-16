FIFA Women\\"s World Cup Champion Briana Scurry

News Release

(June 16, York, Pa.) - Briana Scurry, the starting goalkeeper of the U.S. women's national soccer team that won the 1999 FIFA World Cup and took gold in the 2004 Summer Olympics, will join the York Revolution and area soccer fans for Soccer Night at PeoplesBank Park next Friday, June 24.

Scurry, a founder of the Women's United Soccer Association (WUSA) and goalkeeper for the WUSA Atlanta Beat, will meet and sign autographs for members of VIP groups at the start of her appearance. She'll also address Revolution fans and throw out an honorary first pitch during pre-game ceremonies and then sign autographs for individual ticket holders as the Revolution take on the Lancaster Barnstormers. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

"We are thrilled to be able to introduce the area's many fans of soccer to one of the country's true stars of the sport," said Revolution President Eric Menzer. "Briana Scurry and her teammates captured the hearts of all of us during their historic runs for soccer's highest honors, and it's a thrill to have her here to make the Revolution experience even bigger for our fans."

For tickets, visit www.yorkrevolution.com, call (717) 801-HITS, or visit the Apple Chevrolet Ticket Office at PeoplesBank Park.

