News Release

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers continued their winning ways Thursday night, picking up the 6-2 victory over the Cornwall nationals. Port Huron led the whole way including exploding for 4 goals in the second period of play, the win going to netminder Michael Santaguida stopping 34 of 36 shots also remaining undefeated in regulation play at 8-0 on the season.

Port Huron came out aggressive in the first period, Branden Parkhouse picking up the first goal of the game just :29 seconds in from Austin Daae and Josh Colten, his 17th on the season. The Prowlers would add another goal to push the lead to 2-0, that goal coming shorthanded courtesy of Matt Robertson. Cornwall would fight back into the contest with a one time blast by Maxime Guyon off a perfect pass by Ahmed Mahfouz, the goal would put the game at 2-1 and that is how the first period would end.

The second period would be dominated by Port Huron, scoring three times in the first five minutes of play to push the lead to 5-1, also forcing Nationals goaltender Sebastian Dube-Rochon out of the game, relieved for backup Brandon Billie. Port huron would later add another goal by captain Joe Pace Jr to end the period in control 6-1.

Port Huron would go on to win 6-2, pushing their record to an FHL leading 19-5, sitting atop the standings. The Prowlers and Nationals will face off again Friday night with puck drop set for 7:30 PM at McMorran Arena.

