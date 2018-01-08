News Release

After suffering their first home loss of the season the Thunderbirds would skate Saturday night against the North Shore Knights in the 4th meeting of the two teams this season. The Thunderbirds hold a 2-1 record against North Shore so far. In last night's 4-2 win, Knights goaltender Christian Pavlas was brilliant, and the offense was effective against a Thunderbirds squad featuring many new faces. Adam Zeman would get the nod for North Shore in between the pipes, entering action with an 0-7 record, a 7.28 goals against average and a .855 save percentage. Kelly Curl would get the start in net again for Carolina, holding a 3-1 record with a 3.04 goals against average and a .304 save percentage.

Looking to avenge their loss last night the Thunderbirds would come out firing in the 1st period, out-shooting the Knights 16-6. It would be T-Birds newcomer Chase Fallis who would break the ice, scoring at 3:07 of the 1st period, after being set up in front of the net by Tom Kilgore. Josh Pietrantonio would be awarded the secondary assist. The Thunderbirds would continue to apply offensive pressure, in addition to killing off a Jiri Pestuka slashing penalty at 11:46 of the period. The Knights would strike back however, Marek Malinsky would come down the far side wing and fire a shot over the net. The puck would hit the glass and hop back in front of Curl's net where Radoslav Konecny would tap it in for the score to make it 1-1. Koenecny would take a hooking penalty at 19:07 of the period, and just seconds later CJ Blaszka would blast the puck on net where it would trickle past Zeman and into the net, Michael Bunn and Stanislav Vlasov would get the assists on the power-play goal. The two teams would skate into the intermission with the score 2-1 Carolina.

The two teams would skate back and forth in a choppy period with many breaks in the action. Once again, the Thunderbirds would out-shoot North Shore, 13-5 in the 2nd frame. Neither team would find the back of the net, despite each team having a power-play chance. At 7 minutes of the period Pestuka would take an interference minor penalty, but the Thunderbirds would kill off the resulting Knights power-play. Carolina would get their chance just over 3 minutes later when Josh Newberg would take a tripping minor. The Thunderbirds would be unable to score on the man-advantage, and the closest they would come was just after the penalty expired when Bunn would feed a pass to Fallis that would beat Zeman but ring off the iron and stay out. At the 2nd intermission the score would still stand at 2-1 Carolina.

Matyas Kasek of the Knights would open up the 3rd period dramatically, scoring just 3:04 into the period, Dominik Fejt and Patrick Porkka would get the assists. The Thunderbirds would respond 5:40 afterwards when Jiri Pestuka tapped the puck home to put the Thunderbirds ahead. A slew of penalties would end the 3rd period with the teams trading power-play chances in the last 5 minutes, but no-one could break through, and the game would end 3-2 Carolina.

In the loss Zeman would stop 44 of 47, while Curl earned his 4th win of the season stopping 20 of 22.

Notable Stats: With his goal in the 1st period, Chase Fallis has his first point as a Thunderbird in just his 2nd game with the team. Pestuka's goal in the 3rd period is his 4th game-winner of the season, which ties him for the league lead.

