Game Recaps for the Federal Hockey League for Sunday, December 10, 2017. View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

DANVILLE DASHERS at CORNWALL NATIONALS

First-place Nats Sweep Defending Champs on Home Ice

By Rodney Wilson

CORNWALL - The Nationals went toe-to-toe with the defending champion Danville Dashers this weekend at the Civic Complex and came out with a weekend sweep.

Maxime Guyon scored the game-winning goal late in the third period and captain Ahmed Mahfouz scored twice to lead Cornwall to a 6-5 victory over the Dashers on Sunday afternoon at the Civic Complex in front of 618 fans.

With back-to-back victories over the Dashers, the Nationals improved to 7-2-0-2 and sit first overall in the Federal Hockey League.

Danville opened the scoring 1:44 into the contest on a trickler that ricocheted past Sebastien Dube-Rochon. The goal was eventually credited to Jimmy Soper.

The Teddy Bear toss goal was scored by Justin Portillo, who took a pass from Brandon Vuic and wired a perfectly placed wrist shot past Danville's Aaron Taylor. More than 200 teddy bears were tossed onto the ice.

Moments later, at 11:04 of the first, Nationals Mahfouz teed up a slap shot that chased Taylor from the game in favour of Gregory Hussey. Just 54 seconds later, Daniel Martin welcomed Hussey into the contest with a wrist shot above his trapper to give Cornwall a 3-1 lead.

The Dashers responded however on a Sean Reynolds marker with 6:32 to play in the opening period.

Mahfouz gave the Nationals a 4-2 lead with 4:39 to play in the middle frame with his second of the afternoon. Mahfouz took a pass from Eric Witzel and tucked a nifty back hander past Hussey.

Ben Boukal riffled a shot from the point past Dube-Rochon 59 seconds into the third for a powerplay marker that brought the Dashers to within a goal.

The Nationals restored their two-goal lead when Portillo sprung loose the hulking Antoine Guimond, who beat Hussey at 6:17 of the third.

But Danville's Seth Ronsberg beat a sprawling Dube-Rochon with 7:28 to play before Soper tapped in his second of the contest exactly one minute later to level the score at 5-5.

Cue sniper Guyon.

With the Nationals on the powerplay, Guyon picked up the loose puck in the slot and fired a wrist shot right under the crossbar to give the Nationals the lead for good with 3:33 to play.

Cornwall outshot Danville 37-32. Cornwall defenceman Cam Bakker, with three assists (first), Portillo (second), and Guyon were the announced stars.

NEXT WEEKEND : The Nationals travel to Watertown on Friday, Dec. 15 to take on the rival Wolves. The following evening, Saturday, Dec. 16, Cornwall hosts the North Shore Knights at the Ed Lumley Arena in the Civic Complex. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Get First Over Time Loss at the Hands of the Thunderbirds

By Jay Harris

Head Coach Trevor Karasawiecz looked to keep the Watertown Wolves undefeated at home in a rematch of last night's game against the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Watertown Municipal Arena Sunday evening.

Carolina threw a lot of offense at net minder Matt Kaludis who denied all their scoring efforts. The period looked like it would end scoreless until the Wolves scored two goals thirty seconds apart in the last minute of the period. Dallas Ingram's shot from the boards scored the first goal to give him his second goal of the season. League-leading scorer Tyler Gjurich added his seventeenth goal with assistance from Cameron Dimmitt and Frances Wathier.

The second period was dominated by Carolina. The Wolves were unable to capitalize on two power plays while the Thunderbirds tied it up with goals from C J Blaszka and Michael Bunn.

Each team scored an additional goal in the third with Watertown's coming from Anton Lennartsson on a deflection from Stephen Gallo's shot. Carolina's goal was scored by Richard O'Connor to take the game into overtime.

Jiri Pestuka put an early end to overtime scoring at the thirty-four second mark.

The first star of the game was given to Carolina's Pestuka for the game-winning goal. Francis Wathier of the Wolves received the second star and Watertown's Anton Lennartsson received the third.

The Wolves will be back in action at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Friday, December 15 against the Cornwall Nationals. The puck will drop at 7:30.

Pestuka Does it Again, Thunderbirds Beat Wolves 4-3 in OT

by Al Kessler

How It Happened

After a 4-1 Wolves win on Saturday night the Thunderbirds would skate on Sunday against Watertown. Entering the action the Thunderbirds are situated in 3rd place in the league, just behind the Danville Dashers by virtue of a tie-breaker. The Wolves remain in 5th place in the league standings with a .462 winning percentage.

Coming off the win on Saturday night Matt Kaludis would get the start for the Wolves, entering the game with a 6-4 record, a 3.73 goals against average and a .891 save percentage. Recently off of the injured reserve it would be Chris Paulin earning the start for Carolina, he enters the game with a 1 and 1 record, a 4.00 goals against average, and a .881 save percentage.

The Thunderbirds would start the period off strong, controlling the puck and getting the first 5 shots on goal of the contest. An unsportsmanlike conduct minor penalty to Brett Angel at 14:05 of the period would put the Thunderbirds onto the power-play. The T-Birds would only get 1 shot on net in the man-advantage, and the penalty-kill by the Wolves would give them life. At 19:11 of the 1st Watertown defenseman Dallas Ingram would fire a shot from the far side of the far face-off circle that would beat Chris Paulin, making it 1-0 Wolves. Jason Berube and Yesmukhan Tolepbergen would get the assists on the goal. Just 29 seconds after Tyler Gjurich would score his 17th goal of the season, picking up the rebound off a Cameron Dimmitt shot to make it 2-0 Wolves with only 20 seconds left in the 1st. The two teams would skate 2-0 into the locker room, tied at 9 apiece in shots.

As with the previous night's game, penalties would abound in the 2nd period. 3 for the Thunderbirds and 2 for the Wolves, but neither team would be able to score with any man advantage. However, when both Vojtech Zemlicka and Kyle Powell would take coincidental roughing minors, the Thunderbirds would score while 4-on-4. CJ Blaszka would fire a shot from high in the far face-off circle that Kaludis would get a piece of, but not enough. Tom Kilgore would assist on the goal, and would have a chance a few minutes later nearly scoring a short-handed goal. Kilgore's chance was stymied by Kaludis, who made an excellent post-to-post save. The Thunderbirds would take two late penalties, one to Chris Paulin for delay of game and the other to Giovanni Lamanna for Elbowing, but the Thunderbirds would kill off both penalties. With less than a minute left in the period the T-Birds would tie the game when Michael Bunn would come racing down the far wing, 2-on-1 with Jiri Pestuka and fire the puck top-shelf past Kaludis to tie the game at 2 headed into the 2nd intermission.

It would be the Wolves who took the advantage early in the period when Stephen Gallo would break in all alone. Paulin would make the save, but the loose puck would be tapped home by Anton Lennartsson to give the Wolves a 3-2 lead. The Thunderbirds would turn on the offensive pressure late in the period, culminating in a goal by Rick O'Connor to tie the game with under 5 minutes to play in the period.

The two teams would skate to the overtime period, and 36 seconds into the frame Jiri Pestuka would walk into the slot and fire a shot home past Kaludis to win the game 4-3 for Carolina.

Notable Stats

With the win the Thunderbirds are currently the only team in the Federal Hockey League undefeated at home.

The overtime game-winner by Jiri Pestuka is his 2nd in as many weeks, after he got the game-winner in Port Huron in the first OT win in franchise history.

Back in Action

The Thunderbirds will stay on the road as they will travel to Danville Illinois to take on the Dashers on Saturday and Sunday, December 16th and 17th. Saturday's game will be an 8 pm EST puck drop with a 7:35 pm pre-game show on the Thunderbirds Radio Network. Sunday's game starts at 6 pm EST, with a 5:35 pm pre-game show.

