CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Second Period Surge Brings Wolves Victory Over Carolina

by Jay Harris

The Federal Hockey League's last two teams to remain undefeated at home this season faced off at the Watertown Municipal Arena where Head Coach Trevor Karasawiecz and his Wolves would look to keep their streak alive against Head Coach Andre Niec and the Carolina Thunderbirds.

Goal Tenders Matt Kaludis for Watertown and Cary Byron for Carolina kept the nets empty in the first period. Dallas Ingram earned a cross-checking penalty the Wolves successfully killed. The Thunderbirds outshot the Wolves 13-5 in the first period.

The Wolves would surge to a 3-1 lead in the second period. Nate O'Brien scored first to get his second goal of the season on a power play assisted by Tyler Gjurich and Jason Berube. Assistant Captain got his second goal of the season when he went top shelf on a pass from Captain John Scully. Kyle Powell's delay of game penalty provided Carolina with their lone successful power play where Josh Pietrantonio denied Matt Kaludis a second shutout for the season. League-leading scorer Tyler Gjurich added his 16th goal of the season when he picked up his own deflection to stretch the Wolves' lead to 3-1 with just under two minutes left in the period.

The Wolves extended their lead in the third when Stephen Gallo passed the puck to Anton Lennartsson for a final score of 4-1.

Tyler Gjurich earned the first star of the game. Matt Kaludis and Stephen Gallo would get the second and third stars respectively.

Watertown and Carolina will have a rematch on Sunday, December 10th at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The Wolves will be conducting a toy-drive at the game where fans can donate new or gently used toys. The puck drops at 5:00 pm .

Thunderbirds Still Unable to Solve Road Openers, Lose to Wolves 4-1

by Al Kessler

How It Happened

Both the Thunderbirds and the Watertown would enter Saturday night's action with a 2-game winning streak. Carolina holds a 3-2 series advantage, after dropping the first two games between the two up in Watertown. The most recent meeting between the two over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend would see a Thunderbirds' home sweep, outscoring the Wolves 19-7 over the course of 3 games. Matt Kaludis would get the nod in net for the Wolves while Cary Byron would start for Carolina.

The two teams would skate end-to-end during the 1st period, both having a few good early chances. The Thunderbirds would begin to turn on the pressure near the half-way point of the 1st, and the pressure would culminate in a Dallas Ingram cross-checking penalty at 15:20 of the period. The Thunderbirds would be unable to convert on the man-advantage, and both teams would skate to the intermission without a goal, and the Thunderbirds leading in the shot totals 13-5.

It would be the Wolves who would own the time of possession and offensive chances early on in the 2nd period. Both teams would combine for 6 penalties in the period, 3 for each team. Both teams would each score a power-play goal, but it would be the Wolves who would control the offense through most of the period. Nate O'Brien would score first, taking a cross-ice pass from Tyler Gjurich on the power-play, O'Brien would fire the sharp-angle shot past Byron to make it 1-0 at 9:11 of the 2nd period. Stephen Gallo would score at 14:31 of the period after a defensive turnover by Carolina would leave the puck on his stick. Gallo would wire a shot top shelf past Byron to make it 2-0. The Thunderbirds would capitalize on a Kyle Powell minor penalty for delay of game, Justin Blaszak would fire a shot from the point, and Josh Pietrantonio would fire the rebound past Kaludis to cut the Wolves lead in half.

Watertown would have the last laugh in the period however, due to another defensive zone turnover by the Thunderbirds. Gjurich would capitalize back-handing the puck past Byron to make it 3-1 Watertown headed into the intermission. At the break the shots would be 21-20 in favor of Carolina, but it was the Wolves outshooting the Thunderbirds in the period, 15-8.

The 3rd period would see the Wolves out-skate the Thunderbirds, despite an early, but truncated, Carolina power-play. Anton Lennartsson would score late in the period to ice the game 4-1 for the Wolves.

Matt Kaludis would make 26 saves in the winning effort, including some dazzling stops on a pair of Thunderbird partial-breakaways. Cary Byron would also make 26 saves in the losing effort.

Notable Stats

Tyler Gjurich continues his hot streak with a goal and an assist would add to his team lead, giving him 16 goals and 9 assist.

With the win at home, both the Thunderbirds and the Wolves remain the only teams in the league still undefeated at home.

Back in Action

The Thunderbirds will stay on the road as they will continue the road series on Sunday the 10th against the Wolves. Sunday's game will start at 4:35 pm EST on the Radio Network, with a 5 pm EST puck drop.

DANVILLE DASHERS at CORNWALL NATIONALS

Guyon does The Trick in Nats Victory

By Rodney Wilson

CORNWALL - Maxime Guyon's hat trick propelled the Nationals to a convincing 8-4 victory over the defending Commissioner Cup champion Danville Dashers on Saturday night at the Civic Complex.

Cornwall improved to 6-2-0-0-2 in front of 637 fans.

Brandon Gilmour opened the scoring for the Nationals 5:06 into the contest with an absolute blast from the faceoff circle to beat Danville goaltender Gregory Hussey.

Sylvester Bzdyl gave Cornwall a 2-0 at 10:34 of the first. With the Nationals on the powerplay, captain Ahmed Mahfouz found Bzdyl all alone on the doorstep for the tap-in.

Twenty-eight seconds later, however, Danville's Justin Brausen beat Tyler Beskorowany, who was making his debut in goal for the Nationals. Beskorowany was a second-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 2008.

With 4:52 to play in the first, Maxime Guyon snapped a quick shot from the slot past Brausento give Cornwall a 3-1 lead.

Guyon then added his second of the game with a highlight reel goal 4:26 into the second. With the Nationals shorthanded, Guyon stole the puck at the goal line and deked Hussey to give Cornwall a 4-1 lead.

But, 53 seconds later, Brausen scored his second of the night to bring the Dashers back to within two.

Nationals defenceman Cam Bakker banged in his own rebound for a powerplay goal with 4:37 to play in the second. The goal chased Hussey from the crease in favour of Aaron Taylor.

Cornwall defenceman Patrick Harrison one-timed an Eric Witzel pass by Taylor only 56 seconds into the third to give the Nationals a 6-2 lead.

Danville, on the powerplay mid-way through the third, pulled its goalie for a 6-on-4 advantage but Guyon tipped a Witzel shot into the empty net for his third of the contest at 8:05 of the final frame to give Cornwall a 7-2 lead.

But, the Dashers would respond moments later on an Andrew Harrison marker at 9:27 of the third. Then, with 8:01 to go, Brausen tipped in a shot from the point for his third of the game, a powerplay marker.

Brandon Vuic iced the victory for the Nationals with an empty netter with 2:30 to go.

Danville outshot Cornwall 47-35. Guyon (first), Witzel, with four assists (second), and Brausen were the announced stars.

The two teams are right back in action on Sunday afternoon at the Civic Complex in the annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are invited to bring a new or gently used teddy bear to throw on the ice following the Nationals first goal.

The puck drops at 1 p.m.

NORTH SHORE KNIGHTS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

Port Huron 7, North Shore 3

No recap supplied as of 1:15 AM EST

