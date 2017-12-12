News Release

Port Huron, MI - Port Huron exploded offensively to come away with a 10-3 victory over the Carolina Thunderbirds. Carolina came into the game winners of four in a row and 7-3 in their last ten games overall, but were unable to contain the explosive prowler offense.

Port Huron scored early and often, collecting four goals a piece in the first and second period, taking a commanding 8-3 lead into the final twenty minutes of play, The Prowlers would add two more in the third as icing on the cake in a 10-3 victory.

The Prowlers offensively were led by three players as Matt Robertson, Dalton Jay, and Branden Parkhouse all came away with two goals. Port Huron came into the game with the league's leading penalty kill at 95 percent overall. With this win those numbers will only get better as Port Huron was flawless on the kill against the FHL's best attack in Carolina.

These two teams will face off again tomorrow at 7:30 PM at McMorran Arena, a game where Carolina will look to rebound and where Port Huron will look to build on an impressive showing in front of their home crowd. Thunderbirds Drubbed on the Road 10-3.

How It Happened: On a 4 game winning streak the Carolina Thunderbirds would take to the road to play the Port Huron Prowlers for the first time this season. Sole possession of 1st place would be on the line as Thunderbirds, Cornwall Nationals, and Danville Dashers all hold a .667 winning percentage. Carolina holds a 7-0-3-1 record while Port Huron stands at 4-0-4-0.

The game would start in wild fashion when former Thunderbird Dalton Jay would score 2 quick goals within 27 seconds of each other and under 2 minutes into the game. Both of Jay's goals would be assisted by Matt Graham, with Josh Colten getting the secondary assist on Jay's second. The Thunderbirds would strike back quickly as Jiri Pestuka would be sprung free by an Anthony Parisi pass and would score on the breakaway. Just over a minute later it would be Rick O'Connor racing in after a Stan Vlasov pass would beat Prowlers netminder Matt Leon. Not to be outdone the Prowlers would notch a lucky goal when Branden Parkhouse would fire a shot from the far boards that would bounce in past Cary Byron. Matt Robertson would be sent on a breakaway just 40 seconds later and beat Byron to double up the Thunderbirds headed into the second period.

Just 1:49 into the second period Graham would score to further increase the Prowlers lead, and they would not look back. With the exception of a CJ Blaszka goal at 4:16 of the 2nd, The Prowlers would score 5 more and skate to a 10-3 victory at home.

Notable Stats: Three Prowlers would notch two goals in the contest, Dalton Jay, Matt Robertson, and Branden Parkhouse. The Prowlers league-best penalty kill would stop 4 Thunderbird chances during the contest. The Thunderbirds entered tonight's play with a league best power-play.

