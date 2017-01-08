FHL Connected: Game Recaps January 8, 2017

Wolves Move UP the Standings with Win Over Saint Clair Shores

By Jay Harris

The Watertown Wolves looked to have a repeat of Friday night in their rematch against the Saint Clair Shores Fighting Saints at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Sunday. The Wolves would have to repeat their victory without Shane Halaas, Jeremy Akeson, and Brad Townsend. The goal lights would stay dark in the first period. The one penalty in the period was administered to Stanislav Vlasov for slashing. The lights would get some use in the second period. Watertown's Zach Dymock was the first to light them up on assists from Justin Apcar-Blaszak and Kyle Powell just two and a half minutes into the period. The Fighting Saints returned the favor in less than a minute with a goal of their own from Zachary Zulkanycz. Watertown rookie Nate O'Brien's got first goal of the season in assists from Brett Liscomb and Jesse Facchini. The Wolves held on to the 2-1 lead for the remainder of the second period. The Wolves set the lights off two more times in the third period with empty net goals. Ryan Connolly getting the first and Mark Petaccio getting the second. Wolves came out on top with a 4-1 victory. In a post-game discussion with Head Coach Phil Esposito, he reflected how proud he was of the players tonight. His guys were working with a short bench with players out due to injuries and suspensions, and they stuck to the plan and did what needed to be done to get those four goals tonight. He expressed the importance of winning the home games this weekend to propel them up the standings. The team is gaining the momentum they need to finish this season strong and reach the play offs. The three stars of the game went to Watertown's Nate O'Brien, Watertown goalie Danila Allistratov, and Fighting Saint Zachary Zulkanycz. The pair of wins moves Watertown from 6th place to 4th place in the Federal Hockey League standings. The Watertown Wolves are back in action Friday night against the Port Huron Prowlers. The puck drops at 7:30 pm.

River Drivers Edge Titans, 2-1

By Ethan Dorval

The Berlin RiverDrivers and the Danbury Titans met up in Berlin's Notre Dame Arena for a matinee game. The River Drivers looked to surpass the Danbury Titans, and move into second place after a prolonged matchup against the Watertown Wolves. Berlin overcame the Titans in a highly contested 2-1 game that that saw both teams fight for victory both physically and in terms of the speed game. RiverDriver's Jan Salak wreaked havoc in front of the opposing net at 17:12 in the first period creating a deflection goal resulting in the RiverDrivers lead. The assists on the play went to Josh Pietrantonio and fan favorite Nick Wright. The RiverDriver's saw a definite territorial advantage in the first frame of action. Despite this advantage the Titans tied the game at 15:11 in the first period. John Scully, who failed to report to the RiverDrivers, managed to tie the game for the Titans at 15:11 in the first. The assists going to Nilolai Okhlobystin and Tyler Noseworthy. The rest of the game was highly contested, showcasing the speed of the Titans in transition while the Berlin RiverDrivers maintained most of the territorial possession. The Drivers gained the lead at 9:15 in the second when hulking power-forward Jan Salak got his second of the night. The assists on the play went to Juto Osawa, who displayed exceptional board play, and Pietrantonio. Osawa was one of the Drivers better forwards, consistently winning battles along the boards and creating opportunities through his possession play. This effort, along with the relentless effort of RiverDrivers forecheckers, constantly pressing the opposition dictated the victory. The Drivers were relentless in their attack and consistently translated defensive victories into offensive opportunities. All of this contributed to a Driver's victory. The RiverDrivers look to continue their winning ways January 14 as they face off against the Cornwall Nationals.

Dashers Dominate Prowlers

By Easton Hoskins

The night after being taken to a shootout the previous night, Danville dominated from start to whistle on Sunday night, winning 5-1. Louie George backed the Dashers, stopping 34 of 35 shots. Daniel Turgeon led the Dashers with one goal, and two assist. Justin Levac also had a goal and an assist for Danville. Levac led the Dashers with an astounding 10 shots on goal. Justin Brausen, Easton Oliver, and Michael Harris all scored for Danville James Robbins took the loss for Port Huron, allowing four goals, on 49 shots. Danville is now 20 points in first place of the rest of the Federal Hockey League. Danville will be on the road in Danbury next weekend for two games. ~~~~~

