FHL Connected: Game Recaps January 7, 2017

TITANS EXTEND WINNING STREAK TO SIX

By Zak McGinniss

DANBURY, CT -- The Titans extended their winning streak to six straight games with a 4-1 victory over the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints on Faith and Family Night and CityCenter Danbury Night, presented by 1 Kennedy Flats at the Danbury Ice Arena. Danbury goaltender Nick Niedert would stop 23 of 24 shots on the way to his fifth victory of the season, and the Titans penalty kill would go a perfect 8 for 8.

The Titans would score their first just 1:19 into the game as Tyler Noseworthy scored his first as a Danbury Titan, finishing off a two on one with Dalton Jay. Matt Coleman's 7th of the year would extend the lead to two just over halfway through the period with Matt Graham and John Schiavo picking up the helpers. Shots on goal would be tied at 9 to end the period, though the quality scoring chances were decidedly in Danbury's favor.

Recently signed defenseman Tyler Becker would continue the scoring for Danbury 2:22 into the second period, recording his first ever professional hockey league goal after jumping up into the play and putting home a pass from John Scully. Nikolai Okhlobystin had the second assist. Veteran Steve Brown would blast home a power play goal towards the end of the period to make it a 4-0 game going into the second intermission. Junior Harris and Schiavo received the assists on Brown's 4th of the season.

Niedert's bid for a shut out would be spoiled in the third period as FHL Rookie of the Month Zachary Zulkanycz potted his 8th of the season on a breakaway opportunity. It would be the only goal surrendered by Neidert, spelling Nikita Ivandikov in the middle of three games in three days.

With the win, the Titans remain in second place in the Federal Hockey League, trailing only the Danville Dashers. The Titans will go on the road for a Sunday afternoon game against the Berlin RiverDrivers, marking the 8th meeting of the season between the two teams. Danbury will then have an important home stand the following weekend, hosting the Dashers with back to back games on Friday and Saturday, before ending the weekend with a Sunday matinee against the Phil Esposito and the Watertown Wolves. Sunday's game will be Star Wars Night at the Danbury Ice Arena, where fans will have an opportunity to meet Darth Vader and win valuable prizes.

River Drivers Edge Nationals

By Rodney Wilson

CORNWALL - The Nationals dug themselves into an early hole on Saturday night and couldn't recover, dropping a 4-3 contest at the hands of the Berlin River Drivers in front of 457 fans at the Civic Complex.

Berlin jumped out to a 4-0 lead 25 minutes into the contest and barely held on despite a valiant effort by the home team in the second half of the game.

Kristaps Nimanis opened the scoring for Berlin at 11:36 of the opening frame. Then, with 2:42 to play in the first, Pavel Kubena's shot trickled past Paul Bourbeau Jr., who made his first start in goal for the Nationals. Moments later, Matt Fuller's blast gave Berlin a 3-0 lead with 1:48 to play.

Christ Martin pounced on a rebound at 4:56 of the second to chase Bourbeau Jr. from the Cornwall crease in favour of Nicolas Delongchamps.

The Nationals came out hitting in the second period and got on the board when Darick Ste Marie banged a rebound past Cory Simons at the 10-minute mark. Exactly two minutes later, Ste Marie found a wide open Anthony Mezzagno, who beat Simons for a shorthanded marker.

JC Houde's perfectly placed wrist shot beat Simons high glove side with 5:07 to play in the third to round out the scoring.

Cornwall's Joe Cannan dropped the mitts with Berlin's Nick Wright in a heavyweight tilt five minutes into the contest. The two would later renew acquaintances in the second period.

Berlin outshot Cornwall 39-35. Ste Marie (first), Cornwall defenceman Peter Mott (second) and Cannan were the announced stars.

The Nationals hit the road next weekend for a pair of away games. Cornwall visits St. Clair Shores on Friday, Jan. 13 and Berlin on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Nationals are back on home ice Saturday, Jan. 21 when the Watertown Wolves visit the Civic Complex.

Dashers Win in Shootout

by Diane Short

With a large crowd the Dashers won in a shootout, 2-1. 1st period there was no scoring. Port Huron took a 1-0 lead in 2nd period, scored by Martin Uhnak with assist from Matt Beer. The Dashers came storming back to tie it in the 3rd with a goal by Gehrett Sargis, with assist from Easton Oliver and Anton Lennartsson. After 5 shooters it was tied 1 -1 in the shoot out and Daniel Turgeon won in the sudden death.

