FHL Connected: Game Recaps January 6, 2017

January 7, 2017 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





DANBURY ROLLS INTO NEW YEAR WITH VICTORY

By Zak McGinniss

DANBURY, CT -- The Danbury Titans took a four game winning streak into the new calendar year and extended it to five with a 6-1 rout of the Berlin RiverDrivers on Friday night. On First Responder's Night presented by Cultec, Inc. at the Danury Ice Arena Dalton Jay would score twice en route to securing first star of the game honors while Nikita Ivandikov turned aside 23 of 24 shots for his 9th victory of the season.

The RiverDrivers would start the game with a short bench, dressing only 14 players, including head coach Andre Niec. Meanwhile, the Titans had some new faces in their lineup as well, with John Scully and Tyler Becker both making their Danbury debut. Scully, the former Brewster Bulldog, was acquired from the Port Huron Prowlers in exchange for Brian Wadsworth and Martin Uhnak on Tuesday, while Tyler Becker was signed as a free agent out of Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts.

Dalton Jay would score the only goal of the first period on the power play, finishing a passing play from Nikolai Okhlobystin and John Scully. The first period also featured two fights from Berlin's Nick Wright, the first with Mike Dolman and the second against Sean Maktaak. Danbury would outshoot the RiverDrivers 11-9, although that total would not portend the scoring of the second.

John Schiavo got things started with his 7th of the season only 1:35 into the period, with Okhlobystin and Junior Harris getting the helpers. Just 25 seconds later, Matt Graham's 3rd of the season would give the Titans a comfortable lead. Schiavo and Matt Coleman had the assists, and the Titans would remain in control for the rest of the game. Pavel Kubena would spoil any shutout for Ivandikov with his 10th of the season halfway through the period, but the Titans would respond under a minute later with the first of two goals. First it was Dalton Jay scoring his second of the game and 14th of the season, with Taylor Love picking up the lone assist. Love would then get on the board himself just 24 seconds after, blasting home his own rebound as the Titans made it a 5-1 game to end the second period.

A minute and seventeen seconds into the third, Mike Dolman put home a pass from Schiavo on a two on one opportunity to give the Titans a touchdown on the scoreboard, and the goal would chase Garrett Storms from the Berlin goal. Making his professional debut was backup goaltender Corey Simons who was perfect the rest of the way, making 11 saves.

With two goals, Dalton Jay was named the first star of the game. Taylor Love's goal and assist secured second star honors, while Berlin's Andre Niec was named the third star in his first game dressed at Danbury Ice Arena in this season.

The Titans will host the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints on Saturday evening, January 7th, with a 7:15pm scheduled start time. It will be the second of two home games for the Titans this weekend before traveling to Berlin for a Sunday matinee. The night will be Faith and Family Night, along with CityCenter Danbury Night, presented by 1 Kennedy Flats. The band Pursuing JC will return by popular demand to play before during the game.

The Danbury Titans, home to hockey's most passionate fans, are entering their second season in the Federal Hockey League after finishing in first place and making a trip the the Commissioner's Cup Finals. Full season and individual game ticket plans are now on sale at DanburyTitans.com or by calling 844-DT-HOCKEY. Follow the Danbury Titans online at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram .

DAAE, MAHFOUZ LEAD PROWLERS PAST NATIONALS

By Dennis Stuckey

Port Huron, MI- The Port Huron Prowlers rebounded from a slow start to beat the Cornwall Nationals 5-3 at McMorran Arena on Friday night, in front of 1,036 fans.

The Nationals scored on each of their first two shots of the game, getting a JC Houde goal at the 29 second mark, set up by MJ Graham and Marley Keca. 3:18 into the game Peter Mott sent a wrist shot by Prowler keeper James Robbins, making it a quick 2-0 lead for Cornwall. Graham earned another assist along with Jason Dolgy. Port Huron got back into the game midway through the period as Matt Beer connected for his first goal of the season. Martin Uhnak and Zach Tatrn set the play up at 9:06, just five seconds after a Prowler power play had expired. Josh Colten tied the game at 12:45 with his first as a Prowler. The scortching hot Ahmed Mahfouz and Austin Daae assisted on the goal. Daae would break the tie at 15:21 of the first, from Mahfouz and Matt Robertson, giving the Prowlers a 3-2 lead after twenty minutes.

Port Huron extended the lead in the second period on a power play goal from Scott Witmyer at 10:18. Matt Robertson and Austin Daae had the helpers, making it 4-2 Prowlers. Ahmed Mahfouz was awarded a penalty shot at 13:36, but Nationals goalie Nicolas Deslongchamp made a nice glove stop to keep the lead at two. Jacques Lamoureux netted an unassisted goal with 12 seconds left in the period, his first of the season in his first game of the season, and Port Huron skated off up 5-2 after forty.

Paul Bourbeau entered the game in goal for Cornwall in the third and stopped all 13 shots he faced in the period to keep the Nationals in the game. Peter Mott scored his second goal of the game at 5:15. The short handed effort was assisted by Dolgy and Graham, making the score 5-3.

The Prowlers take over fourth place in the FHL standings with the victory, their first at home since December 2, snapping a five game home ice losing streak. Port Huron is on the road for the next five games, including a two game stop in Danville to close out the weekend. The Next Prowlers home game is January 21 against St. Clair Shores.

Wolves Double-Up on Feisty Fighting Saints

By Jay Harris

Coach Phil Esposito and the Watertown Wolves looked to put their 3-game losing skid in Berlin, New Hampshire behind them as they faced off against the Saint Clair Shores Fighting Saints at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The Wolves saw the additions of two forwards to their roster: Andrew Lytle and Daniel Chang, who most recently played for the Berlin River Drivers.

Tom Kilgore put the Fighting Saints on the board first with a power play goal six-and-a-half minutes into the first period. The Wolves retaliated with an even-strength goal when Brett Liscomb chipped in Kyle Powells deflected shot.

The goal lights worked a little harder in the second period. Watertown took the lead when Shane Halaas passed the puck to Jesse Facchini who tickled twine. Facchini and Brett Liscomb set Mark Petaccio up to make the score 3-1. Saint Clair Shores would get within one goal of the Wolves when Daniel Opalek scored.

The game became more physical in the third period. Vito Scaringi earned a high sticking charge after he hit Zach Dymock in the face with his stick. The Wolves capitalized when Brett Liscomb and Jesse Facchini set Mark Petaccio wrist a power play goal. Watertown's Jeremy Akeson duked it out with Fighting Saint Dominik Fejt. Further calamity ensued when an altercation broke out in front of and in the Wolves bench involving Watertown's Shane Halaas and Stan Vlasov and Saint Clair Shores's Lawrence Miller and Brnadon Contratto. Watertown held on to win with a final score of 4-2.

The three stars of the game all went to Watertown. Mark Petaccio earning the first, Brett Liscomb the second, and Jesse Facchini the third. The Wolves are back in action against the Saint Clair Shores Fighting Saints again on Sunday, January 8th a the Watertown Municipal Arena. The puck will drop at 5:00 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Federal Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.