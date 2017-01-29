FHL Connected: Game Recaps January 29, 2017

Nationals Clip Second-place River Drivers

By Rodney Wilson

CORNWALL - Ian Boots found the back of the net twice and the Nationals toughed out a 5-3 victory over the Berlin River Drivers on Sunday afternoon at the Civic Complex in front of 938 fans.

It was a huge three points for the expansion Nationals in a physical contest with the Federal Hockey League's second-place River Drivers. The matinee featured hard hits and a rare five fights, including two goaltenders going toe-to-toe at centre ice.

JC Houde opened the scoring for the Nationals at 4:46 of the first with a perfectly placed wrist shot that surprised Berlin goaltender Matt Kaludis.

Brent Clarke then set up MJ Graham for his 12th of the season on a pretty passing play that started with an outlet pass from Maxime Guyon. The highlight reel goal gave the Nationals at 2-0 lead at 12:12 of the first.

Dominik Synek cut Cornwall's lead in half when he beat a sprawling Paul Bourbeau Jr. with 3:54 to play in the first. Synek added his second of the contest at 9:50 of the second to level the score at 2-2.

The Nationals regained the lead when Lou Dickenson pounced on Guyon's rebound at 13:23 of the second period. Then, with Cornwall on a powerplay, Boots' one-timer with 3:17 to play in the middle frame fooled Kaludis and opened up a two-goal lead for the home team.

Boots of Akwesasne and Joel Trottier of Alexandria connected on the Nationals fifth goal at 7:03 of the third. Boots found a wide-open Trottier, who's heavy blast bounced off Kaludis' right pad right to Boots, who buried his second of the night into an empty net.

With 7:05 to play in the third, tempers flared and goaltenders Bourbeau Jr. and Kaludis met up at centre ice and dropped their trappers and blockers. Francis Dupuis finished the game in goal for the Nationals.

Yuto Osawa scored a powerplay goal with 1:34 to play in the contest to round out the scoring.

Berlin outshot Cornwall 35-34. Boots (first), Bourbeau Jr. (second) and Guyon were the announced stars.

In a special moment prior to puck drop, Peter Paiement of Open Hands Cornwall performed 'Oh Canada' on the red carpet.

The Nationals are back in action Friday, Feb. 3 at Berlin. Cornwall is back on home ice Saturday, Feb. 4 when the Danbury Titans visit the Civic Complex. Dan West of the CFL's Ottawa REDBLACKS will be in attendance with the Grey Cup.

Wolves Defeat Titans in Outdoor Classic

By Zak McGinniss

BREWSTER, NY -- Two goals in the first period by Ryan Connolly and Danny Chang paced the Watertown Wolves to a 4-1 victory over the Danbury Titans in the second annual Outdoor Classic at The Pond at Brewster Ice Arena on Sunday evening.

The Pond is a small rink, comparable in size to the old Boston Gardens. Head coaches Phil Esposito and David Lun knew their game plans would need to be changed from the normal to contend with the conditions. The two coaches faced each other last year with Esposito behind the Danbury bench and Lun coaching the Brewster Bulldogs. Ryan Connolly would get things started for the Wolves by deflecting a shot from Justin Blaszak past a screened Nikita Ivandikov as a pair of former Titans combined to get Watertown on the board first. Later in the period Danny Chang was sprung on a breakaway from Zach Dymock and deked around Ivandikov to make it 2-0 for the visitors going into the first intermission.

A scoreless second period saw a change in tactics for both teams as they utilized the shortened length of the rink and the darkening conditions to shoot the puck from anywhere on the ice to try and generate a fluky goal. Both Ivandikov and Danila Alistratov had to contend with these shots, though neither would ultimately surrender a nightmare inducing goal. The Titans continued to press offensively, but Alistratov erected a wall in front of the net and maintained the 2-0 lead for Watertown going into the third period.

More back and forth action would not yield another goal until the Wolves found themselves on their sixth penalty kill of the game. Lun would pull Ivandikov to give the Titans a six on four man advantage. Blaszak picked up the puck deep in the Watertown zone and cleared the puck down the ice and into the empty net to make it 3-0 Watertown. Off the proceeding faceoff the Titans would breach the Wolves zone and John Scully finally beat Alistratov to once again pull the Titans within two. For Scully, it was his 10th of the season, his second coming as a Titan. Ivandikov would again get pulled with now under a minute remaining, and Mark Petaccio, the league's leading scorer, potted Watertown's second empty net goal to deliver a 4-1 victory.

With the win, the Wolves jump over the Titans in the standing into third place with 49 points. Danbury trails the Wolves by two points in the standings. The teams will face each other for the third game in a row on Friday at the Watertown Municipal Arena before the Titans cross the border to duel with the Cornwall Nationals on Saturday. Then, the Titans will return home on February 11th to host the Nationals and finish the home and home series. Fans will be able to bid on the special black uniforms the Titans have worn for the month of January.

The Danbury Titans, home to hockey's most passionate fans, are entering their second season in the Federal Hockey League after finishing in first place and making a trip the Commissioner's Cup Finals.

Dashers Sweep Weekend from Saints

by Fighting Saints staff

The Danville Dashers made the one day trip to Saint Clair Shores and were able to finish off a 3 game sweep of the Fighting Saints 3-0.

Bobby Bowden posted a shutout performance in net for the Dashers while Jan Pechek played phenomenal for the hometown team as well only giving up 2 goals while facing an onslaught of shots throughout the night.

Goals from the Dashers came from Darius Cole and Justin Brausen while Anton Lennartsson added an empty net goal to seal the victory late in the third.

The Saints are back in action next weekend for two games against the Port Huron Prowlers.

