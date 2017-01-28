FHL Connected: Game Recaps January 28, 2017

Nats Fall to Prowlers on Home Ice

By Rodney Wilson

CORNWALL - The Port Huron Prowlers, led by a five-point performance from Ahmed Mahfouz, skated to a 7-5 victory over the Cornwall Nationals on Saturday night in front of 752 fans at the Civic Complex.

Mahfouz opened the scoring for the Prowlers 5:38 into the contest, beating Francis Dupuis with a tap-in goal.

Ten seconds later, Maxime Guyon leveled the score for the Nationals and fans littered the ice with new and gently used warm items such as tuques, scarves and mittens, which were donated to "Warm up Cornwall."

Mahfouz continued to pad his FHL scoring lead, setting up Matt Robertson, who gave the Prowlers a 2-1 lead at 9:20 of the opening frame.

The game was delayed after a glass-shattering hit by Cornwall's Joe Cannan late in the first period.

Chris Martin, left all alone in front of Dupuis, gave Port Huron a 3-1 lead 7:05 into the second.

With Chris Cloutier in the penalty box, Sylvester Bzdyl's shorthanded effort brought the Nationals to within a goal at 9:35 of the second.

Then, Peter Mott's shot from the point trickled past James Robbins at 12:32 of the middle period. Twenty-eight seconds later, MJ Graham set up Bzdyl with a nifty pass to give the Nationals their first lead of the evening.

But, Scott Witmyer took advantage of some sloppy Nationals play and leveled the score at 4-4 with 1:53 to play in the second.

The Prowlers came out flying in the third, scoring two goals in the opening 69 seconds. Branden Parkhouse beat Dupuis 24 seconds into the period before Josh Colten's shot from the point trickled in.

Mahfouz then buried a powerplay goal with 8:56 to play in the contest. Lou Dickenson, in his return to Cornwall, rounded out the scoring with 3:43 to play.

Port Huron outshot Cornwall 33-28. Mahfouz (first), Parkhouse, who also had a five-point night (second) and Bzdyl, were the announced stars.

The Nationals are back in action Sunday afternoon, as the Berlin River Drivers visit the Civic Complex. FHL action begins at 2 p.m. Tickets are only $13 for adults, $10 for seniors/students and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

Wolves Snap Berlin's Streak with Win

By Jay Harris

Head Coach Phil Esposito and the Watertown Wolves looked to extend their winning streak as they faced the Berlin River Drivers at the Watertown Municipal Arena. Berlin came in on a 5-game winning streak, including wins against the Danville Dashers who are leading the Federal Hockey League Standings.

The Wolves established a 2-0 lead by the end of the first period. New Wolf Joe Cangelosi would make the first goal on a pass from Colin McIntosh. The second goal was Jason Dolgy's first goal as a Wolf. Dolgy's was assisted by Justin Apcar-Blaszak and Mark Petaccio on a power play from Nick Wright's delay of game penalty.

The action picked up in the second period. Scott Roy would walk to the locker room after receiving a puck to face and drawing blood. The River Drivers first goal of the night was a power play goal from David Brancik. The physicality would continue to pick up in the period. Edgar Ozolins took Mark Petaccio's legs out from under him, prompting Zach Dymock to let Ozolins know it wasn't appreciated with some sparring. The resulting penalties and a call on Mark Petaccio for cross checking set the teams on a 4-on-4 even strength where Berlin scored goal number two. The Wolves did not let Jiri Pestuka's goal take the wind out of their sails. With just ten seconds left in the period Kyle Powell gave the Wolves a 3-2 lead with assists from Jason Dolgy and Marley Keca.

The Wolves held on to their lead in the third period to a 3-2 victory by killing all three of Berlin's power plays. The first star of the game was earned by Jason Dolgy. Goalie Danila Allistratov earned the second, and Kyle Powell was honored the third star.

In a post-game discussion with Head Coach Phil Esposito, he mentioned how he felt the team got off to a slow start and that the magic wasn't as strong as the previous night's game. He was proud of the players for preventing the River Drivers from tying the game in the third period and credited a good part of that on Danilla Allistratov's net minding. He expects tonight's hard-fought win to motivate his players into Sunday's contest against the Danbury Titans, who they defeated the previous night.

The Wolves will be back at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Friday, February 3rd for 70's night. Fans can purchase a Tie-Dye shirt from Victory Promotions for the event and get free admission. The puck will drop at 7:30.

Dashers Put Up Nine Goals in Win

By Easton Hoskins

The Danville Dashers put up nine goals in their 7-2 win over the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints. A.J. Tesoriero led Danville with two goals, and two assist in the win. Jonathon Hall added two goals of his own, and one assist. Brad Denny, Anton Lennartson, Justin Levac, Michael Harris, and Darius Cole all added one goal apiece. Denny added three assist as well.

Louie George back stopped Danville to the win once again, stopping 26 of the 28 shots that he saw. Frankie McClendon took the beating for St. Clair Shores, allowing nine goals, on an outstanding 58 shots that the Dashers peppered him with.

Danville will travel to St. Clair Shores tomorrow, for one more game with the Fighting Saints this weekend. Expect Bobby Bowden to get the start for Danville in that game.

Danville is still in first place in the Federal Hockey League, leading the league by 24 points over the Berlin River Drivers.

