FHL Connected: Game Recaps January 13, 2017

January 14, 2017 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





TITANS' EFFORT NOT ENOUGH, FALL 4-1 TO DANVILLE

By Zak McGinniss

DANBURY, CT -- The Danbury Titans managed only one goal as they dropped an important three points to the first place Danville Dashers on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena. Storm Phaneuf stopped 21 of 22 shots in his first appearance back in the FHL after being returned on loan from the Peoria Rivermen

The first period would be a back and forth affair with both teams trading chances early on and neither team able to establish consistent offensive pressure. This would continue until Junior Harris was sent to the penalty box for checking from behind with under 5 minutes to go in the period, and the highly touted Danville power play took to the ice for the first time. As time expired on the penalty Easton Oliver was able to beat Danbury's Nikita Ivandikov for the first goal of the game and the only goal of the first period. Shots were deadlocked at 9 a piece as the teams went to the locker room for the first intermission.

Just over 6 minutes into the second period the Dashers would strike again as their first line would all record a point with Dan Turgeon finishing a play assisted by Justin Brausen and Justin Levac. The trio has combined for 93 points close to the midway mark of the season. Danbury's Steve Brown would answer back for the Titans with 4:05 to go in the period on the power play, blasting his 5th goal of the season past a screened Phaneuf to bring the Titans within one. All looked well for Danbury as the period wound down, until Gehrett Sargis found an open Darius Cole with a long pass from behind his own goal line. Cole would skate into the Danbury zone and snap a shot under the glove of Ivandikov with only 9.8 seconds remaining to restore the two goal lead for the Dashers and rob the Titans of any momentum for the rest of the game.

The goal took the wind out of the sails of the Titans and they would not recover in the third period. Sargis would add the exclamation point with his 10th of the season 8:54 into the third, and the game was put out of the reach for Danbury. The Titans will not have long to reflect on the game getting away from them as they will host the Dashers again Saturday night with a 7:15pm scheduled faceoff.

For Saturday's game, the Titans are proud to welcome the New York Rangers Sled Hockey team to the Danbury Ice Arena, and the Rangers will scrimmage during the first intermission. Then, the Titans will finish the weekend on Sunday, January 15th, by hosting the Watertown Wolves at 5:05 pm for Star Wars night at the Danbury Ice Arena. Fans can meet Darth Vader himself and are encouraged to dress as their favorite Star Wars character for a chance to win a Titans prize pack.

The Danbury Titans, home to hockey's most passionate fans, are entering their second season in the Federal Hockey League after finishing in first place and making a trip the Commissioner's Cup Finals. Full season and individual game ticket plans are now on sale at DanburyTitans.com or by calling 844-DT-HOCKEY. Follow the Danbury Titans online at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram .

Wolves Win Big Over Nationals

By Jay Harris

The Watertown Wolves and Coach Phil Esposito looked to continue their winning streak as they faced the Cornwall Nationals at the Watertown Municipal Arena. New Wolves on the roster included Scott Roy and Mykyta Sheptytsky. Despite the new additons, the Wolves were continuing to work with a shorter bench missing Jeremy Akeson, Dallas Ingram, and Brad Townsend who were all out due to injuries.

Kyle Powell and Justin Apcar-Blaszak set teammate Ryan Connolly up for a fast break to make the first goal of the game. Brett Liscomb set the lights off again for the Wolves with help of Zach Dymock and Kyle Powell. Mark Petaccio would build the Wolves' lead up to three goals with the help of Jesse Facchini and Kyle Powell. The lone penalty called was against Watertown's Nate O'Brien who spent two minutes in the box for delay of game.

The start of the second period was delayed due to an alarm being pulled. The delay did not slow the Wolves down. Petaccio would set the lights off again on assist from Scott Roy and Zach Dymock. Watertown killed Cornwall's power play from Scott Roy's hooking charge. Dan Chang would be served a cross checking penalty when he came to the defense of his net minder Ed Zdolshek. The one man down disadvantage could not keep the Wolves down. Justin Apcar-Blaszak and Brett Liscomb set up Jesse Facchini to make a short-handed goal in the 5-hole on Deslongchamps. The remaining five minutes of the period would have Paul Bourbeau Jr. defending Cornwall's net.

Cornwall denied the Wolves a shutout when MJ Graham tickled twine. Mark Petaccio responded with another goa earning a hat trick on the evening. Penalties by Shane Halaad and Kyle Powell would give the Nationals a 5-on-3 advantage. Jason Dolgy capitalized with a power play goal. Tensions reached a boiling point when Cornwall's Chris Cloutier and Watertown's Shane Halaas earned 10 minute misconducts. Daniel Chang chipped in a final goal for the Wolves to give them a 7-2 vicotry.

First star of the game went to Mark Petaccio. Ed Zdolshek earned the second star and Kyle Powell was honored the third star of the game. Watertown currently sits in 4th place in Federal Hockey League standings. The Wolves are back in action Saturday night against the Port Huron Prowlers. The game starts at 7:30 pm

Saints Snap Losing Streak in OT

By: Ashley Bridgen

The SCS Fighting Saints snapped a 6 game losing skid with a 4-3 OT win at home over their I-94 rivals the Port Huron Prowlers.

The opening frame was all Saints with them taking the lead off of a Jan Blasko bury after James Robbins was caught out of his net.

In the second 20 minutes it didn't take long for the Prowlers to respond with goals from Jacques Lamoreux and Joe Pace Jr.

The third period was a shift back to momentum in favor of the home team after Matt Beer used his size to put the Prowlers ahead by two early. In a matter of 19 seconds SCS managed to tie the game after Mike Lipari buried a five hole goal and Juan Munoz made his presence known after being released by Port Huron last week. With numerous fights and altercations in the third, both teams continued to battle but extra time would be needed. Matt Robertson was charged with tripping in overtime which sent the Saints on the PP. After constant puck possession in the Port Huron end a loose puck found the tape of Brandon Contratto in the slot which he made no mistake burying top shelf to give SCS a much needed victory.

These two teams do battle again on Sunday at 5pm in St Clair Shores.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Federal Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.