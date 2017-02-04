FHL Connected: Game Recaps February 4, 2017

February 4, 2017 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Game Recaps for the Federal Hockey League for Saturday, February 4, 2017. View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

Titans Drop Nats; Spoil Party at Civic Complex

By Rodney Wilson

CORNWALL - With the Grey Cup in the house, the Danbury Titans spoiled the party on Saturday night, edging the Nationals 5-4 in overtime.

Danbury's Taylor Love scored at 1:03 of 3-on-3 overtime to send 1,573 fans home disappointed.

Matt Coleman opened the scoring for the Titans when his shot trickled past Francis Dupuis at 8:57 of the first.

Veteran forward Lou Dickenson leveled the score for Cornwall with 1:17 to play in the opening period when his pass, intended for Brent Clarke, banked off a Titans defenceman and past a helpless Nick Niedert.

Danbury regained the lead at 1:26 of the second, when Dalton Jay scored shorthanded marker. Moments later, at 3:31, Darick Ste Marie pounced on a rebound and buried his shot for a powerplay goal.

MJ Graham then found a wide open Clarke, who one-timed a shot past Niedert at 9:58 of the middle frame. But, Danbury's Matt Graham batted a loose puck past Dupuis with 3:16 to play in the second to send the teams to the dressing rooms all square after 40 minutes of play.

Local defenceman Jason Lepine gave the Nationals a 4-3 lead with an absolute blast at 7:39 of the third. With Cornwall on the powerplay, Dickenson found a wide-open Lepine for the one-timer from the point.

But, Jay walked in and beat Dupuis with 3:30 to play to send the game to overtime.

Danbury outshot Cornwall 40-35. Lepine (first), Clarke (second) and Dickenson were the announced stars.

The Nationals have a busy stretch next weekend with three games in three days. On Friday, Feb. 10, Cornwall visits the Watertown Wolves (7:30 p.m.) and on Saturday, Feb. 11, the Nationals travel to Danbury to face the Titans (7:15 p.m.).

Cornwall is back on home ice Sunday, Feb. 12 when the rival Berlin River Drivers visit the Civic Complex. The puck drops at 2 p.m.

PRE-GAME CEREMONY: In a 15-minute ceremony prior to puck drop, the Nationals honoured Grey Cup champion Dan West of the Ottawa REDBLACKS along with Canadian Football League legend "Moe the Toe" Racine. Representatives from the Rotary Club of Cornwall, Carefor Hospice, Masion Baldwin House, CHEO and The Agape Centre were also on hand as the Nationals helped raise awareness and funds for these important local charities.

PARKHOUSE'S TWO GOALS LIFTS PROWLER TO WIN

By Dennis Stuckey

(Port Huron, MI) - Branden Parkhouse scored his second goal of the night 11:53 into the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie, and giving the Port Huron Prowlers a 4-3 win on Saturday night over the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints. Parkhouse cleaned up a rebound in front of an empty net, after Jan Pechek had made a point blank save on Ahmed Mahfouz, who was set up neatly by Matt Robertson. The trio of Mahfouz (9 games), Parkhouse (7 games), and Robertson (8 games) each extended personal point streaks in the game.

It took Tom Kilgore just 15 second to open the scoring the game. Set up by Jonathan Juliano, Kilgore blew a wrist shot past Prowler goalie James Robbins for the first of his two goals in the game. The Prowlers tied the score at 7:44 of the first, as Scott Witmyer tapped in a short handed goal off a nice set up from Nathan Robson. Parkhouse then scored his first goal of the game, deflecting a Joe Pace Jr. point shot at 13:35. Mahfouz also assisted the goal. The Saints Jan Blasko sent the teams to the locker room tied at 2-2, when riffled home a shot off a face off at 17:55. Denis Klecka won the draw to earn the only helper on the goal.

The teams traded goals in the second period. Kilgore broke in alone and snapped home his second of the game from Michael Lipari and Zach Zulkanycz at 3:24. The lead was short, as Matt Robertson broke in from the blue line to tie the score off a cross ice feed from Parkhouse at 5:42 of the frame. The score remained 3-3 until Parkhouse put the Prowlers up to stay in the third.

Port Huron was able to get seven of a possible nine points on the weekend, to open a seven game home stand. The home stand continues next weekend when the Berlin River Drivers visit McMorran Arena for games on Friday and Saturday.

River Drivers Edge Wolves

By Ethan Dorval

Berlin, NH- Both the Berlin Riverdrivers and the Watertown Wolves entered the game coming off wins the previous night, with the Riverdrivers' the slight lead in the standings dependent on the outcome of tonight's game.

Riverdrivers backup Cory Simons got the start in goal, allowing starter Matt Kaludis some rest in the second of what would be two games in two nights. The Riverdrivers got the scoring started at 15:08 in the first period when Jan Salak found the back of the net on a play in tight on Watertown goalie Danila Alistratov. The assists on Salak's goal went to Kristaps Nimanis and Tyler Howe. The Wolves answered on their first shot of the game with Ryan Connolly goal that beat Simons to the five hole. The assists on the play went to Scott Roy and Ryan Whitell. Drivers defenseman Patrick Harrison was charged with a delay of game penalty at 4:00 in the first.The Wolves worked the puck from the back of the net with a pass from Mark Petacciothat was finished at the crease byJason Dolgy.The secondary assist on the play went to Brett Liscomb.

A heavy hitting interference penalty at the start of the second by Watertown's Whitell saw the Riverdrivers powerplay get to work. Although unable to score on their power play the Drivers capitalized on the momentum gained through the man advantage when David Brancik scored with 16:38 in the second. Brancik gathered the puck in the high slot and after holding off a Watertown player and was able to beat Alistratov with a strong shot to the five hole. The Riverdrivers continued to get bodies to the net, forcing Alistratov to fight through a sea of bodies in order to find the puck. This tactic payed off at 7:42 in the second period of action when Artur Drindrozhik feathered a pass through the slot to winger Yuto Osawa who took the puck hard to the opposing net. The Wolves goalie made the initial stop but the rebound was gathered and coolly put away by Cole Gunner. Drivers defenseman Kristaps Nimanis was penalized for a hold with only 37 seconds left to play in the perriod. Watertown capitalized on the man advantage with a goal by Petaccio. The assists on the goal were given to Dolgy and Liscomb.

The Riverdrivers found themselves in penalty trouble in the third period with early calls going against Jiri Pestuka and Patrick Harrison. The Drivers penalty problems culminated in a 5 on 3 penalty kill when Harrison was charged with interference at 13:55. 22 seconds later Artur Drindrozhik was called for delay of game while attempting to clear the puck. The Riverdrivers penalty killers played admirably, getting sticks and bodies in both passing and shooting lanes. Key saves and good rebound control from Drivers netminder Simons shut the door on the pressing Wolves power play unit. The Riverdrivers power play got an opportunity of their own at 2:23 in the third when Wolves Dallas Ingram was called for a delay of game penalty after knocking his own net off of its mooring. The Berlin fans' prayers were answered when Kristaps Nimanis fired a low shot from the point. Alistratov stopped the drive but in the process kicked the rebound right to the stick of Berlin's Jiri Pestuka, who made no mistake in beating the Wolves goalie to the open net. The Riverdrivers solidified their lead and the night's victory when Cole Gunner found himself with a partial breakaway with only 9 seconds left on the clock. Unable to find a suitable shot Gunner dropped a beautiful feed between the legs of a helpless Wolves defenseman that found line mate Josh Pietrantonio who one-timed the puck for the final goal of the game. The secondary assist on the play was credited to Jan Salak.

The Riverdrivers next game comes February 10th in Port Huron when they take on the Prowlers.

Federal Hockey League | FederalHockey.com | @THEFHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Federal Hockey League Stories from February 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.