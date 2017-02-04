FHL Connected: Game Recaps February 3, 2017

DASHERS EDGE PROWLERS IN SHOOTOUT

By Dennis Stuckey

(Port Huron, MI) - It was the sixth time in eight meetings this season for Port Huron and Danville, that a game was decided by a single goal. Justin Brausen lit the lamp for the second time in shootout on Friday night at McMorran Arena, giving the Dashers a 4-3 win over the Prowlers.

To get the game to shootout, however, the Danville penalty killers had to hold off a five-on-three Port Huron power play chance for one minute and twenty seconds, during the five minute overtime period. The Prowlers managed four shots, but failed to get anything past Louie George, who has won all nine games he has started for the Dashers this season.

Cameron Dimmitt opened the scoring at 7:01 of the first, when he tipped in a shot from the left point from Daniel Swink. Easton Oliver also assisted on the play, making it 1-0 Danville. Port Huron came storming back, as Ahmed Mahfouz extended his point streak to eight games, scoring at 8:25 from Matt Robertson and Branden Parkhouse. Robertson then put the Prowlers ahead at 15:53, when he deflected a point shot from Joe Pace Jr. into the top corner of the net. Aaron Atwell earned the second helper on the play. Less than a minute later, Scott Witmyer jammed the puck over the line in wild goal mouth scramble, putting the Prowlers ahead 3-1. The goal at 16:50 of the period was assisted by Parkhouse and Mahfouz.

Danville tied the game in the second period, scoring twice in a 36 second span. Justin Brausen tallied at 7:24 on a feed from A.J. Tesoriero, followed by a Gehrett Sargis goal, set up by Darius Cole at the 8:00 mark. Neither side scored in the third period or overtime.

The Dashers have won four in a row, while the Prowlers saw a three game home winning streak come to an end. Port Huron continues a seven game home stand on Saturday night, when the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints make a return trip into McMorran Arena at 7:30 PM.

Wolves Win Over Titans

By Jay Harris

The Watertown Wolves hosted the Danbury Titans at the Watertown Municipal Arena Friday night. A Wolves win would secure their third place standing in the Federal Hockey League. Wolves fans were excited to see the return of Shane Halas, Brad Townsend, and team captain Brett Liscomb.

The teams spent the first period getting a feel for each other, as each had new players with some different lineups. Each team successfully killed their two power plays.

The second period goals all went to Watertown. Kyle Powell would have scored the first goal, but the officials declared him off sides even though he was the only Wolf over the blue line. Mark Petaccio instead scored the first goal on a play from Jesse Facchini and Brett Liscomb. The first fight of the night broke out between Zach Dymock and Matt Graham. The second goal of the period came when Jason Dolgy and Brett LIscomb set Ryan Connolly up to score. Jesse Facchini would make the score 3-0 with just twenty seconds left in the second period on assists from Brett LIscomb and Jesse Facchini.

Danbury would deliver the first blow in the third period on a goal from Taylor Bourne. The score would remain unchanged until there were six minutes left in the period. Ryan Connolly got some help from Kyle Powell and Jason Dolgy with his second goal of the night. Jason Dolgy would get his first goal as Wolf thirty seconds later with assistance from Brett Liscomb and Mark Pettaccio. Ryan Connolly would earn a hat trick as he put the final nail in the Titans coffin on a pass from Scott Roy. Vadim Subbotnikov and Shane Halaas would duke it out in the last minute of the period. The Wolves maintained their third place standing in the Federal Hockey League with a score of 6-1.

Head Coach Phil Esposito shared the following comments after the game.

"It' one of those nights where we came out and we're doing things we're supposed to be doing. The confidence is there. I mean, you see guys like Connolly shooting the puck and getting three goals there. We got ourselves over the hurdle now. We got ourselves to the point where the guys are playing together. They're confident with each other. The guys are standing up for each other on the ice and we're playing solid D. Our goaltending is unbelievable. We turned the corner and now we have to make that push for the playoffs here. We can't get away from what we're doing and get over confident. We'll play that physical game and grind it out."

The three stars of the game all went to Watertown. Ryan Connolly's hat trick helped him earn the first star. Jason Dolgy was honored the second, and Brett Liscomb was given the third. The Wolves will be back at the Watertown Municipal Arena on Friday, February 10 as they face the Cornwall Nationals. The game starts at 7:30 pm.

River Drivers Hold Off Cornwall Third Period Rally

By Ethan Dorval

Berlin, NH- Third period push by the Cornwall Nationals falls short as the Berlin Riverdrivers hold on to win 5-4.

The Berlin Riverdrivers entered the game in second place in the league with the Watertown Wolves nipping at their heels, only a point behind in the standings.

The RIverdrivers started the first period hot, amassing plenty of shots on Cornwall goalie Paul Bourbeau Jr. in the process. Drivers' defensemen David Brancik open the scoring in the first with a powerplay tally fired from the point. The goal was assisted by recent Bardown Hockey Rookie of the Month recipient Dominik Synek and Kristaps Nimanis. Matt Fuller added to the score with a point drive of his own with 6:53 left on the clock in the first frame. Artur Drindrozhik and Patrick Harrison were credited with the assists on the play. Cornwall's Stanislav Vlasov took a cross-checking penalty with 3:42 left in the first, giving the Riverdrivers another powerplay opportunity. The Drivers power play continued its good form responding with a beautiful passing play that saw Pavel Kubina put the puck past Bourbeau. The assists on the RIverdrivers second power play tally on the night went to Brancik and Synek. The Riverdrivers pushed the lead to 4 goals when recent arrival Tyler Howe redirected and perfectly placed Vojtech Zemlicka shot with only 1:22 left to play in the period. The secondary assist was credited to Jan Salak.

The second period of hockey started with the rough stuff as Howe matched up against Nationals d-man Chris Cloutier. Howe caught Cloutier with a stout left, stunning him for a moment, before decisively handling Cloutier. Howe would go on to fight Joe Cannan later in the period although this time the result came to a closer finish.

The Riverdrivers opened the scoring in the 3rd with a Jiri Pestuka shot that found the back of the net high over the blocker. The assists went to the aptly named Tyler Howe, who completed the Gordie Howe hatrick with the assist, and Pavel Kubina who picked up his second point of the game. The Nationals managed to answer with a goal from Maxim Guyon with the assists on the play awarded to Lou Dickenson and Stan Vlasov. Brent Clarke moved the margin to 5-2 with 12:43 left in the game. The next step in the road back for the Nationals came at 5:02 when Joel Trottier scored on the power play. Despite the noticeable shift in momentum the Nationals scored their fourth goal of the game at 4:09 in the 3rd when Guyon and Dickenson combined again to beat goalie of the month Matt Kaludis. Kaludis would not allow another however as the Berlin Riverdrivers went on the win by a score of 5-4.

