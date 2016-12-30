FHL Connected: Game Recaps December 29, 2016

Mezzagno, Dolgy Spark Nationals to Home-ice Win

by Rodney Wilson

CORNWALL -The Nationals scored early and often on Thursday night en route to a 9-2 victory over the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints.

Anthony Mezzagno and Jason Dolgy led the Cornwall offence, each with a four-point night. The victory, in front of 496 fans at the Civic Complex, snapped a two-game losing streak for the Nationals.

Mezzagno opened the scoring for Cornwall 2:02 into the contest when he beat Andy DiCristofaro short side. Mezzagno added his second of the period when his shot just trickled over the goal line at 5:04.

Mezzagno then set up Cornwall's leading scorer, Dolgy, who gave the Nationals a 3-0 lead at 7:39 of the opening frame. Moments later, Zachary Zulkanycz got the Fighting Shores on the scoreboard with a powerplay marker at 10:50.

The Mezzagno show continued in the second period. The talented forward found a wide-open JC Houde, who buried a shot past DiCristofaro for a shorthanded goal at 5:50 of the second.

Moments after a crushing hit by Cornwall's Jacob Dawson, MJ Graham found the back of the net to give the Nationals a 5-1 at 11:17 of the middle frame.

With the Nationals moving the puck around nicely on an effective powerplay, Maxime Guyon fired a wrist shot past DiCristofaro with 2:34 left on the clock in the second.

Guyon added a powerplay marker 3:24 into the third for his second of the night with a perfectly placed wrist shot. Moments later, Zulkanycz tapped in his second of the night at 4:48 of the final frame.

Cornwall's Jeff Legue set up Dolgy with a perfect pass to give the Nationals an 8-2 lead with 6:36 to play in the game before Jason Lepine one-timed an absolute blast to the top corner with 3:09 to play to round out the scoring.

St. Clair Shores outshot Cornwall 43-42. Mezzagno (first), Dolgy (second) and Guyon were the announced stars.

The Nationals are back in action in the New Year. Cornwall travels to Port Huron Friday, Jan. 6 to take on the Prowlers. The Nationals host the Berlin River Drivers on Saturday, Jan. 7. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

River Drivers Take a Bite Out of the Wolves

By Ethan Dorval

The Berlin RiverDrivers and the Watertown Wolves face off at the Notre Dame Arena after matching up Tuesday. The Drivers racked up 6 goals to the Wolves 1 on way to their second win in as many games.

It is said that familiarity breeds contempt and in the case of this hockey game that notion was certainly proven to be true. The two teams combined for 17 penalties and a total of 46 penalty minutes; all of which contributed to a raucous affair at the Notre Dame.

The scoring started at 6:31 in the first period when Nick Wright scored on a play assisted by Jan Salak and Edgars Ozolins. Wright, who normally is known for using his hands for things other than scoring goals, managed to burry a net front puck on Watertown goalie Danila Allistratov.

The next Riverdriver tally came with just 13 seconds remaining in the second period of action. The shorthanded opportunity was created on a well-timed body check by Jiri Pestuka which allowed Pavel Kubina to rush the puck and put a hard shot past Allistratov from the top of the circle. The assists on the goal went to Pestuka and David Brancik.

The Wolves managed to score their only goal of the night at 12:31 in the third with a shot Jesse Facchini. The assists were credited to Brett Liscomb and Zach Dymoch. A return to the lineup for John Celli saw him score on a one-timer effort with 8:13 remaining in the game. The play was set up by Matt Fuller and Yuto Osawa. Osawa then went on to score a goal of his own at 4:45 in the third. The assists on the play went to Artur Drinkdrozhik and Celli. The RiverDrivers furthered their lead at the 3:11 mark when Dominik Synek converted off a rebound from a David Brancik point shot. The secondary assist on the play went to Pavel Kubina. Josh Pietrantonio finished the scoring for the night with 2:39 seconds remaining burying a loose puck in front of the net. The helpers went to Jan Salak and Daniel Chang.

The Riverdrivers next travel to Watertown, New York to face the Wolves at their home rink, looking to build off a strong performances against the Wolves at home.

