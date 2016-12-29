FHL Connected: Game Recaps December 28, 2016

December 29, 2016 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Titans Shut Out Nationals, 3-0

By: Tommy Pecoraro

The Titans and Nationals came into tonight's game following a brief Christmas break, and a few days off, to resume action before the end of 2016. Although there were no fireworks, necessarily, the game was physical enough, and the offense was well rounded for the Titans in the face of their 3-0 shutout victory.

Danbury would start off with a strong first period, outshooting Cornwall 15-9, peppering Nicholas Delongchamps, and would eventually bury the puck late in the 1st period. After a penalty to Dean Yakura, Matt Graham would get a shorthanded opportunity, forcing a penalty on Cornwall to even the manpower at 4 aside. Off a faceoff victory by Alex Johnson, Junior Harris fed a pass to the front of the Cornwall goal, and there for the tap in was Taylor Bourne, scoring his 10th goal of the season. The Titans struck again in the 2nd period, and it was Taylor Bourne scoring once again, his 11th of the season, cashing in on a turnover from Delongchamps. The Titans would outshoot their opponents once again in the 2nd period, although by a much closer margin, 10 to 9. Things would calm down in the 3rd period, until Dean Yakura feathered a pass up the middle, connecting to the stick of Dalton Jay, leading to a breakaway that Jay scored on, on a rebound after Delongchamps made the first stop, the goal being Jay's 12th of the season. The lead would stand, and the Titans would finish up with a 3-0 victory over the Nationals.

For the Nationals, Nicholas Delongchamps would make 34 stops on 37 shots for the loss. For the Titans, Taylor Bourne had 2 goals and Dalton Jay had the other goal, and Nikita Ivandikov would stop all 21 shots for the shutout victory.

The Nationals head home for a 7:30 game tomorrow against the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints, while the Titans will not play again until January 6th, at home against the Berlin River Drivers. 1,022 fans came out to see tonight's game at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Danville Dashers 3, Port Huron Prowlers 2, OT

As of 2:00 AM ET no additional information was provided

Federal Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2016

