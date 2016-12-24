FHL Connected: Game Recaps December 23, 2016

December 24, 2016 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release





Game Recaps for the Federal Hockey League for Friday, December 23, 2016. View photos, box scores and much more at federalhockey.com

Wolves Rally to Defeat Nationals

By Jay Harris

Still riding on the excitement from last night's victory, the Watertown Wolves and Head Coach Phil Esposito looked to continue their winning streak when they faced the Cornwall Nationals at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena. The Wolves were down two forwards as Mark Petaccio was serving a one-game, third-man suspension for coming to the defense of a fellow teammate in an altercation, and Brad Townsend was out with an injury.

The shorter bench didn't stop the Wolves from getting on the board. Team captain Brett Liscomb went top shelf on goalie Nicolas Delongchamps to give the Wolves the first goal of the game. The period saw only one penalty and that was doled out to Watertown's Colby Spooner for cross checking. The Wolves did not let being a man down affect them and they were able to kill the power play. The period would end with the lone goal from Watertown.

The Wolves held strong for most of the second period. Cornwall's Sylvester Bzdyl heaved the puck past Goalie Danila Allistratov to tie the game at 1. The Wolves would not let the goal get to them and held strong the remainder of the period, killing another power play when Brett Liscomb was served a delay of game penalty.

It looked like the Wolves might be losing steam when Cornwall's Marley Keca bounced the puck off the pipe to put the Nationals up 2-1. It seemed Watertown was going to tie it up in the thirteenth minute. A shot went off and crossed the line as Delongchamps knocked the net off that it landed in. The Wolves' ire at the call only pushed them harder and they rallied in the next minute when Jesse Facchini tickled twine with the assistance of Stanislav Vlasov and Ryan Connolly. Kyle Powell would put the Wolves back in the lead when Colin Mcintosh and Bret Liscomb set him to slap the puck in the net. The Wolves held on to end the game with a 3-2 victory.

Coach Phil Esposito had the following comments after the game, "We had a good weekend. We got our veterans on the team now and they are taking control. They are leading the rookies and getting the job done. The guys earned us six points and moved us up in the standings."

First star of the game was earned by Kyle Powell, Brett Liscomb received honors with the second star, and Jesse Facchini racked up the third star of the game. Watertown has moved up to fourth place in the Federal Hockey League standings. The Wolves will be back in action at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena on Friday, December 30 when they face the Berlin River Drivers. The puck will drop at 7:30

Nationals Clipped by Wolves on Road

By Rodney Wilson

WATERTOWN, NY - Danila Allistratov made 42 saves to backstop the Watertown Wolves to a 3-2 victory over the Cornwall Nationals on Friday night in Federal Hockey League action.

Sylvester Bzdyl and Marley Keca had the Cornwall goals, while Brett Liscomb, Kyle Powell and Jesse Facchini found the back of the net for Watertown.

Nicolas Delongchamps suffered the loss in goal for the Nationals.

Cornwall is back on the road Wednesday, Dec. 28, when it visits Danbury to take on the Titans. Game time is 7:15 p.m.

The Nationals are back on home ice Thursday, Dec. 29 when the St. Clair Shores Fighting Saints visit the Civic Complex. Game time is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adults, $10 for seniors/students and $5 for children under the age of 12.

Prowlers Topple Saints

By: Brandon Contratto

Another close contest between the I-94 rivals ended with a 5-3 result in favor of Port Huron. A breakaway filled contest had the Prowlers go up early 2-0 with great efforts from Ahmed Mahfouz and Austin Daae on both goals before the Saints answered with a quick shot from the slot area by Michael Lipari.

The second period was all Port Huron with goals from Mahfouz and Daze once again.

The last stanza went scoreless throughout the early half of the twenty minutes. The Saints were sparked by a fight between Dominik Fejt and Ahmed Mahfouz and rallied to score two quick goals late in the game by Jonathan Juliano and Stepan Stepanek for his first of the season on a great individual effort picking up his own rebound. With the goalie pulled for an extra attacker Port Huron was able to put the nail in the coffin with a last second goal by John Scully.

The Fighting Saints are back in action after the holidays on the 29th in Cornwall and back at home on 30th at 8pm.

Titans Beat River Drivers in SO

By Ethan Dorval

The Berlin Riverdrivers met up with the Danbury Titans in a pre-Christmass matchup at the Notre Dame Arena that saw a tight game end in shoot out action.

The first period saw Danbury come out the gates with momentum. The first goal of the game came at 11:53 into the first frame scored by Danbury's Tyler Noseworthy with the assist going to Nikolai Okhlobystin. The second Danbury goal was scored by Okhlobystin assisted by Noseworthy with 2:57 remaining in the period. Riverdriver's goalie Matt Kaludis braved the storm, stopping 21 out of 23 first period shots.

The second period of action saw the Riverdrivers assessed with a total of 10 infractions including the ejection of key defensemen Kristaps Nimanis, who seemingly committed four infractions in the same instant, and Matt Fuller. The Titans were assessed 3 penalties in the period. Despite the prolonged period of time spent in the sin-bin the Riverdrivers were able to narrow the gap at 9:41 in the second period when Pavel Kubina beat Danbury netminder Nikita Ivandikov. The assist on the play was given to Dominik Synek.

The remainder of the regulation action saw the Berlin Riverdrivers press the Titans in attempt to level the score. The Riverdrivers' effort was rewarded with only 15 seconds remaining in regulation when shifty forward Artur Drindrozhik buried a loose puck in front of the Danbury net. The assists were awarded to Josh Pietrantonio and Jiri Pestuka.

The Riverdrivers were gifted with a powerplay opportunity in the overtime period but Danbury's penalty kill answered the call and saw the game into a shootout where the Titan's John Schlavo found the back of the net to ensure the Titans win.

Federal Hockey League | FederalHockey.com | @THEFHL

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Federal Hockey League Stories from December 24, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.