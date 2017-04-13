Fewer Than 1,000 Tickets Remain for Friday\\"s Cascadia Clash Against Seattle

News Release

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Thursday that fewer than 1,000 tickets remain for Friday night's Cascadia clash at BC Place against rivals Seattle Sounders FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT, live on the TSN network and TSN 1040 radio. Single match tickets are available at ticketmaster.ca/whitecapsfc, with premium and hospitality suites also available at whitecapsfc.com/premium.

"It's still early in the season, but this a huge match for the team," said Whitecaps FC president Bob Lenarduzzi. "It's always a special occasion when we play Seattle. Our last MLS home match against LA Galaxy was one of the best that we've had at BC Place, both on the field and in the stands. We're looking forward to another great atmosphere and exciting match on Friday."

The 'Caps will look to build off of their last MLS home match, a 4-2 comeback victory against Western Conference foes LA Galaxy on April 1. This will be the last time Whitecaps FC play at BC Place until May 20, as they embark on the road for their next four matches - their longest stretch away from home this season.

Whitecaps FC enter the match as defending Cascadia Cup champions - a regional cup created by the supporters of Vancouver, Seattle, and Portland to crown the best team in the Pacific Northwest. Seattle enter as defending MLS Cup champions, having beaten Toronto FC in the league championship after going on a late season run to qualify for the playoffs.

The match will also be a special one for Whitecaps FC striker Fredy Montero, who began his MLS career with Seattle in their 2009 expansion season and remains their all-time leading scorer with 60 goals.

For more information on season tickets, packs, group tickets, youth tickets, and premium suites, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

