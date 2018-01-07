FestivICE Is Just 10 Days Away

News Release

An arctic blast may have chilled the surrounding York area, but it can't freeze the party spirit of the White Rose City. Thousands of Yorkers and their friends and neighbors are ready with the now traditional reply to Old Man Winter: Ha! Ha! Ha!

FestivICE, presented by York Traditions Bank, is just 10 days away. The annual downtown ice festival empowers York area residents to laugh at the cold in a daylong downtown celebration. The 2018 icy fun will take place Saturday, January 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Created by Eventive, the event planning and production division of the York Revolution, FestivICE draws thousands of people to Beaver Street and Cherry Lane Park to enjoy great food and entertainment throughout an event that is free to the public, courtesy of York Traditions Bank.

"FestivICE is one of the highlights of each new year for us," said Gene Draganosky, President and CEO of York Traditions Bank. "Like our friends and neighbors in this great community, the people of York Traditions Bank enjoy extending the spirit of the holidays and celebrating together. We are proud to live and work here, and we are thrilled to be able to make this day of family fun free to our community. We look forward to seeing friends, customers, and neighbors there and encourage everyone to stop by our booth and spin the prize wheel. There will be lots to do and win."

At the heart of the ice festival will be - you guessed it - ice, and lots of it. Before their dazzled audience, ice sculptors from DiMartino Ice Company of Jeannette, PA, will turn chainsaws and chisels into fine art implements and sculpt more than 20,000 pounds of ice into a wide range of winter-themed creations, including a giant throne featuring the FestivICE mascot, the Yeti. They'll even craft a 40-foot ice slide for kids to experience with purchase of a $5 wristband.

FestivICE will feature great options for partygoers of all ages, including live music, fire pits, face painting, balloon art, and appearances by York Revolution mascot DownTown and the FestivICE Yeti, who will once again lead the York-famous Yeti Stomp line dance.

When the chill sets in, s'mores kits will be available for just $6 each, and area restaurants and businesses will offer FestivICE specials of their own. The vendors of the Central Market will feature a diverse range of menus and products, Quaker Steak & Lube will again host its famous wings eating contest, and the Appell Center for the Performing Arts will offer free showings of the Disney blockbuster Frozen at noon and 3 p.m.

"Yorkers love a good reason to celebrate together, and FestivICE keeps the holiday celebration going that much longer,' said Eventive Director Adam Nugent. "Year after year, it's a pleasure to help York Traditions Bank host this great event welcoming thousands of people from all over Pennsylvania and Maryland.

On January 13, we'll fill downtown York with another high-energy party that will defy the season and help start 2018 with a bang."

