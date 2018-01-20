Fernando Tatis Joins Legends Game Lineup

News Release

NORMAL, Illinois - The CornBelters announced the addition of Fernando Tatis to the 3rd Annual Legends Game lineup at The Corn Crib, presented by Illinois Corn Growers.

The 2018 edition of the Legends Game will be held on Saturday, August 4th. Gates and parking will open at 5:00 p.m. CT. The game will begin at approximately 7:00 p.m.

Tatis, an 11-year veteran of Major League Baseball, played for five clubs (Texas, St. Louis, Montreal, Baltimore, New York) over the course of his career which included three-years with the Cardinals (1998-2000).

In 1999, Fernando had the best season of his career with 34 home runs, 107 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and finished the season with a .298 batting average. He made baseball history on April 23, 1999, when he hit two grand slams against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Chan Ho Park in one inning, becoming the only player in Major League history to do so and setting the record for RBIs in an inning.

After being traded to Montreal following the 2000 season, his last year in St. Louis, Tatis played three years in Montreal before taking a two-year break from baseball and returned to his home country of the Dominican Republic. Fernando returned in 2006, in part to raise money to build a church, and played most of the season in AAA before being called up by the Orioles.

Tatis went on to spend time with the New York Mets AAA affiliate, the New Orleans Zephyrs in 2007. He was called up during the 2008 season, and on May 28, hit his first career walk-off hit with a double to defeat the Florida Marlins in the bottom of the 12th inning. Despite suffering an injury later that same season, Tatis was named Sporting News Comeback Player of the Year for the National League.

In 2009, Fernando was named to the Dominican Republic national baseball team for the 2009 World Baseball Classic. He went on to play two finals years in the Mets organization in 2009 and 2010. He officially announced his retirement on October 5, 2014, and ended his playing career batting .265 with 113 home runs and 448 RBIs.

Just over a week ago (January 2018), the Boston Red Sox announced that Tatis will manage one of their two Rookie-level Dominican Summer League affiliates.

