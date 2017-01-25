February 1 Media Day W/Dragons School Assembly

Dayton, Ohio-Opening night for the 2017 baseball season is 10 weeks away, but Dayton Dragons mascots Heater and Gem along with the Dragons Green Team are already bringing the excitement of baseball season to local elementary schools. For the fifth straight year, the Dragons entertainment team is performing assemblies at Miami Valley elementary schools. The program continues into April.

Special Note: The Dragons invite all media to attend the School Assembly program on Wednesday, February 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Kleptz Early Learning Center, 45315, 1100 National Rd, Englewood . We will assist with interviews with team and school officials prior to or following the 30-minute program.

Click here for more information on the Dragons School Assembly program.

Each 30-minute interactive, fun, high-energy performance includes a visit by Heater or Gem and members of the Green Team, the Dragons signature group that facilitates skits, contests, and sing-a-longs during Dragons games at Fifth Third Field. Each assembly focuses on the benefits of proper nutrition, exercise, and a healthy lifestyle. The performances, typically held in the school gymnasium, include some of the same entertainment skits seen at the ballpark, plus some new material designed specifically for the schools.

All Dragons assemblies are performed free of charge for schools that sign up. Participating elementary schools on board so far stretch from Springboro to Sidney.

The assemblies provide an introduction to the Dayton Dragons School Program, an incentive-based school fundraiser that provides prizes to students and allows the schools to keep a portion of ticket sales to Dragons games.

The Dragons are providing prizes as part of the program including team merchandise, an invitation to a Donatos Pizza Party with Dragons players, and the grand prize, a Google Chromebook.

The Dragons 18th Opening Night is set for Thursday, April 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field against the Lake County Captains. On April 1 at Fifth Third Field, the Dragons will host the Cincinnati Reds Futures Game, when the Reds battle a team of their top minor league prospects.

