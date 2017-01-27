FCE Fan Shop Presents: Allan Zebie & Sainey Nyassi

News Release

Saturday, January 28 | 11am-Noon

Who: FC Edmonton Pro Soccer Players Allan Zebie & Sainey Nyassi

What: Appearance at FC Edmonton's Fan Shop

When: Saturday, January 28 from 11:00 a.m. - Noon

Where: Edmonton Soccer Centre South (6520 Roper Rd NW, Edmonton, AB)

Why: Autograph & Photo Session

Join us this Saturday and snap the perfect soccer selfie and get your fan gear signed by professional footballers. FC Edmonton's Fan Shop has something for everyone on your soccer fan list.

Also take advantage of the "Claim Your Throne" season seat offer before March 1st to receive an official FC Edmonton jersey, access to unique fan experiences, and many more season seat owner benefits.

