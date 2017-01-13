FCC Returns Familiar Faces in Goal, Signs Aodhan Quinn

CINCINNATI, OH --- FC Cincinnati goalkeepers, Dallas Jaye and Dan Williams, have re-signed with the club and former Louisville City FC midfielder, Aodhan Quinn, has also inked a contract to join the team in 2017, pending USL and federation approval.

"We are excited to have Dallas and Dan back with the club for 2017," said Head Coach John Harkes. "Both have contributed to the success of FCC the first year and now we look for them to challenge themselves as we progress in the USL."

Jaye saw action in three games last year, allowing three goals to go along with eight saves in 181 minutes. The 6'0" native from Danville, Calif., made his FCC debut against Indy Eleven NPSL, making four saves in a 2-1 FCC victory that advanced the team to the next round in the U.S. Open Cup against Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Jaye chalked up four more saves, playing in goal against New York Red Bulls II and saw the pitch again in a 2-0 win against Wilmington Hammerheads.

Williams made his FCC appearance in the international friendly against Crystal Palace FC, making two saves to deny Palace in a 2-0 result in front of 35,061at Nippert Stadium.

Quinn, a 2014 MLS SuperDraft pick by Philadelphia Union, played the last two seasons with Louisville City FC. Captaining the 2016 team, Quinn registered three goals and three assists while tying for first with 28 games played. In his first season with LouCity, Quinn posted a pair of goals and an assist in 21 games. Quinn made his professional debut with Orlando City SC in 2014, winning a USL league title with the club.

"We are pleased to add a player of Aodhan's quality and experience to FCC," said Harkes. "We have tracked him for a while and fans are certainly aware of how well he did with Louisville City FC last year. We are looking forward to having him join the team in 2017."

Quinn played three years at the University of Akron, where he was voted a National Soccer Coaches Association of America (NSCAA) first-team selection and the 2013 Mid-American Conference Player of the Year. A three-time All-MAC honoree, Quinn shared the pitch with FCC midfielder, Eric Stevenson, with the two leading the Zips to three NCAA Tournament appearances. Quinn spent his freshman season at Bradley University, where he was the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Most Valuable Player.

Hailing from San Diego, Calif. Quinn was a member of PDL clubs, Akron Summit Assault and Seattle Sounder FC's U-23 team.

Name POS HT WT Hometown Previous Club

Dallas Jay GK 6'0" 175 Danville, CA FC Cincinnati

Dan Williams GK 6'3" 188 Boston, MA FC Cincinnati

Aodhan Quinn DF 6'0" 175 San Diego, CA Louisville City FC

