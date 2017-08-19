FCC Handled by Red Bulls II - Recap + Boxscore

News Release

HARRISON, NJ --- FC Cincinnati was unable to overcome a pair of first-half goals in an eventual 4-0 loss to New York Red Bulls II Sat. afternoon at MSU Soccer Park. The loss is FCC's (8-9-7) second straight in USL play as the team has been out-scored 9-0 in the last two league contests.

New York Red Bulls II got on the board in the 23rd minute as Noah Powder was bumped off the ball by Marco Dominguez in the FCC box, leading to a penalty kick for NYRB II. Stephen Bonomo slid the ball past Mitch Hildebrandt to put the home side ahead.

The second goal came in the 41st minute as FCC was caught on their heels on a set piece. A foul by Corben Bone led to a free kick and Andrew Tinari was shown the yellow card after taking the kick before the referee's whistle. Following the delay during the booking, Zeiko Lewis took the kick and connected with Hassan Ndam, who headed the ball past Hildebrandt for his first goal of the season.

FCC was held to four shots in the first half, including one on goal by Austin Berry, who jumped on a service from Aodhan Quinn but was stopped by Rafael Diaz's diving save.

NYRB II used a 56-percent advantage to mount a nine-shot first period. Tinari had an early look at the goal in the eighth minute but fired the ball straight at Hildebrandt.

Djiby and Kyle Greig worked a two-man game in the 10th minute but Djiby's shot banged off the crossbar and bounced back into the field.

Hildebrandt was credited with two saves, including making a key block on Junior Flemmings in the 39th minute, who picked up a loose ball in the box and forced Hildebrandt make a point-blank stop.

FCC came out aggressive early in the second half and what seemed to be a key moment came in the 65th as Ndam earned his second yellow card of the game after a foul against Greig. With a man advantage, Josu found Harrison Delbridge on the ensuing free kick but Diaz made leaping save, to keep FCC off the board.

NYRB II proved to be unfazed by the disadvantage and Junior Flemings scored twice in a span of a minute to stretch the lead to 4-0. Flemings' sixth goal came in the 73rd minute as he beat Austin Berry on the right side and delivered a right-footed shot past Hildebrandt. A minute later, Flemings received a pass from Kazuyoshi Shigenobu and carried the ball to the top of the box before burying it in the back of the net to round out the scoring.

FCC returns to Nippert Stadium to host Ottawa Fury for the first time next Wed. (Aug. 23) at 7:30 p.m. ET

GOAL SUMMARY NYRB II: 23rd - Stefano Bonomo (PK) NYRB II: 42nd - Hassan Ndam (Zeiko Lewis) NYRB II: 73rd - Junior Flemings (Florian Valot) NYRB II: 74th - Junior Flemings (Kazuyoshi Shigenobu)

STARTING LINEUPS FCC: Mitch Hildebrandt, Austin Berry, Harrison Delbridge, Paul Nicholson, Josu, Corben Bone, Marco Dominguez, Justin Hoyte, Aodhan Quinn, Kyle Greig, Djiby

NYRBII: Rafael Diaz, Noah Powder, Jordan Scarlett, Hassah Ndam, David Najem, Andrew Tinari, Kazu Shigenobu, Florian Valot, Zeiko Lewis, Stefano Bonomo, Junior Flemmings

