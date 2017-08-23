FCC Halts Losing Streak with Decisive Win over Ottawa Fury FC Recap +

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - Danni KÃ¶nig scored and recorded an assist, Jimmy McLaughlin and Sem de Wit each scored a goal as FC Cincinnati (9-9-7) cruised to a 3-1 win over Ottawa Fury FC on Wed. night at Nippert Stadium. FCC halted a two-game scoreless streak in USL action and jumped back into the playoff picture by moving to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

"No league game is more important than any other game, as every game is worth three points. But based on what we've gone through as a club this was very challenging," said FCC Head Coach Alan Koch. "I am nothing short of any single player tonight as they all did their jobs. We needed individuals to play to their absolute best. Midfield players were getting up and down the pitch, defenders were defending as they should, and Mitch (Hildebrandt) made some wonderful saves. No game against Ottawa is ever safe because they're a very good team."

KÃ¶nig pushed the Orange and Blue ahead late in the first half off of a nice cross from defender Tyler Polak from the left side in the 34th minute. Polak's ball crossed the box to KÃ¶nig who, with his defender locking arms, flicked the ball in mid-air over diving Ottawa goalkeeper Callum Irving. The goal was KÃ¶nig's ninth on the season and is now two goals shy of team leader, Djiby.

In the 42nd minute, defender Sem de Wit cleared the ball out of the FCC box to KÃ¶nig. With a soft touch pass, KÃ¶nig moved the ball downfield to Jimmy McLaughlin, who had broken free from the back line of the Ottawa defense. McLaughlin dribbled downfield into the box and right-footed a second score for FCC.

Goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt kept Ottawa out of the net in the first half, but not without help from Harrison Delbridge.

Following an Ottawa corner in the 39th minute, midfielder Kenney Walker conceded possession. Ottawa midfielder Carl Haworth tried a ball that was deflected by Hildebrandt into the air within close range, and Delbridge performed his best bicycle kick to clear the ball and end the Ottawa attack.

A 2-0 advantage did not permit FCC to get comfortable, however. Early in the second half, FCC formed a set situation with Polak taking the ball. De Wit was on the receiving end of Polak's kick from the right side in the 57th minute and scored from close range to give the Orange and Blue a three-goal cushion. De Wit recorded his second goal on the season.

In the 63rd minute, Ottawa carved through the FCC defense for its lone goal of the match. Following a corner, Ramon Del Campo assisted forward Steevan Dos Santos on a try from inside the box in which Dos Santos right-footed the ball away from Hildebrandt and into the far left side of the net.

In addition to his clearance in the first half, Delbridge was active in another defensive setting out of halftime to make his mark on the outcome.

In the 47th minute, Hildebrandt had a diving save on an attempt from Ottawa's Shane McEleney. Del Campo regained possession for Ottawa and tried one that was blocked by Delbridge and helped to maintain FCC's advantage.

FCC returns to the pitch on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC at Nippert Stadium. The match is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m.

