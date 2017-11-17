FCC, CRC ANNOUNCE OPENING OF FUTSAL COURT AT DEMPSEY PLAYGROUND

News Release

CINCINNATI, OH - Six months after unveiling plans to grow soccer in the Queen City, FC Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Recreation Commission proudly introduced the first futsal court today at Dempsey Playground in Price Hill.

"We are proud to announce the opening of the first futsal court today," said FCC President and General Manager Jeff Berding. "Working with the community to bring soccer to underserved areas, providing a place to play and promoting a healthy lifestyle for our youth are among the many reasons why our partnership with the CRC is so important. Our club is committed to being an asset to our community and we thank the CRC for their partnership."

A modified form of soccer, futsal involves five players per side and is played on a hard court that is smaller than a traditional soccer field.

"CRC is excited to partner with FC Cincinnati to expose and expand opportunities for youth and adults to experience the game of soccer across the City," said Director of CRC, Daniel Betts. "This partnership is a great example of public and private partnering to leverage existing public amenities for community health and recreational benefits. CRC will use this opportunity to develop youth and adult futsal leagues in the Price Hill community and ultimately expand across the City."

The court, branded with the FCC and CRC logos has two soccer goals for full court play and will also include a basketball hoop.

