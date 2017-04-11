FC Kansas City Signs Christina Gibbons

News Release

KANSAS CITY - FC Kansas City announced on Monday that they have signed Christina Gibbons to a contract ahead of the 2017 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) season. Per league and team policies, terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Gibbons was FC Kansas City's first pick of the 2017 NWSL College Draft and the fifth selection overall. She played collegiately at Duke University. While with the Blue Devils, Gibbons started 87 of her 88 matches with the Blue Devils and earned First Team All-ACC honors three times. Her 7,794 minutes of play are the second most in school history for a field player.

Since the 2017 preseason started Gibbons has made an immediate impact for her new team. She started in each of the three preseason games, earning valuable experience on Kansas City's backline.

Head coach Vlatko Andonovski said, "Gibby has been a great player so far for us. She is so smart and plays like a veteran already."

"I really like everyone and they've all been so welcoming so I'm really glad to be here," said Gibbons. "I'm just excited! I'm just excited to get out there and play some good games and hopefully do some really great things for Kansas City this year."

Gibbons and FC Kansas City begin the 2017 regular season on Sunday, April 16th against the Boston Breakers at Swope Soccer Village. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. CT and tickets are available at FCKansasCity.com.

FC Kansas City is a founding member and proud two-time champion of the National Women's Soccer League. Fans can keep up-to-date on the most recent club news by following the Blues' official Twitter account (@FCKansasCity).

