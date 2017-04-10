FC Kansas City Sets Opening Day Roster

News Release

KANSAS CITY - FC Kansas City announced their official roster for the first week of the 2017 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season. The roster features many players from the 2016 season, plus the addition of first round draft pick Christina Gibbons and the return of forwards Amy Rodriguez and Sydney Leroux.

Rodriguez and Leroux each missed last season while pregnant. Rodriguez has 23 goals and 7 assists in two seasons, including playoffs, with the Blues. Rodriguez scored the game-winning goals in each of Kansas City's Championship games.

Leroux joined the FC Kansas City roster just prior to the 2016 season, but found out before the season started that she would be having her first child. She has 17 goals and two assists in her NWSL career.

The regular season opens up for the Blues at Swope Soccer Village on Sunday, April 16th at 5:05 p.m. CT.

2017 FC Kansas City Roster

ROSTERED PLAYERS (18 of 20 spots filled):

GOALKEEPERS (2): Nicole Barnhart, Cat Parkhill

DEFENDERS (7): Alex Arlitt, Yael Averbuch, Katie Bowen (INTL-NZ), Becca Moros, Brianne Reed, Becky Sauerbrunn (FED-USA), Brittany Taylor

MIDFIELDERS (6): Christina Gibbons, Lo'eau LaBonta, Mandy Laddish, Alexa Newfield, Desiree Scott (FED-CAN), Erika Tymrak

FORWARDS (3): Shea Groom, Sydney Leroux (FED-USA), Amy Rodriguez (FED-USA)

FEDERATION PLAYERS (FED): 4

INTERNATIONAL ROSTER SPOTS FILLED (INTL): 1

Key:

ACTIVE ROSTER:

FED - Federation Player

INTL - International Roster Spot

