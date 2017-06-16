FC Kansas City Returns Home After International Break

News Release

KANSAS CITY - After a week-long international break, FC Kansas City will return to Swope Soccer Village on Saturday to host the Seattle Reign at 7:00 p.m. CT. This is the first time these two teams will meet this season and it will be the first of back-to-back games between the two clubs.

FC KANSAS CITY vs SEATTLE REIGN GAME NOTES

The Blues are looking for their fourth win of the season to bounce back from a tough 2-0 loss on the road last weekend against the North Carolina Courage. Both goals were scored just seven minutes apart.

The Reign also suffered a 1-0 loss the same day at home against the Chicago Reds. Cristina Press scored the winning goal in the 49th minute.

The last time these two teams met was June 25, 2016 as they battled to a 0-0 draw in Kansas City. A month earlier, the teams played in Seattle as the Reign pulled out a 1-0 win at home. Midfielder Kim Little scored the winning goal in the 56th minute.

The Blues and the Reign share very similar records coming into this game. FC Kansas City (3-3-2, 11 pts) are currently sitting in sixth place while the Reign are just one position ahead in fifth with 12 points and are 3-2-3.

Seattle is an extremely aggressive and offensive orientated team. They are led by midfielder, and U.S. National Team player, Megan Rapinoe, who currently ranks second in goals scored for the NWSL. Alongside Rapinoe is midfielder Beverly Yanez who is currently tied for fourth highest goal scorer.

FC Kansas City will be ready for the Reign's attack with one of the game's best defenses, led by Becky Sauerbrunn and Nicole Barnhart. Sauerbrunn has been named to Team of the Month for the past two months, while Barnhart (the current NWSL record-holder for shutouts) ranks second in the league for most saves made.

FC Kansas City attacking midfielder Katie Bowen will be sidelined due to an injury she received in the first five minutes of the game against the Courage. However, Becky Sauerbrunn, Sydney LeRoux, Desiree Scott, and Christina Gibbons will all be available after returning from national team duties. Alexa Newfield will also be available after missing the last game from a red card suspension.

The Blues are undefeated at home this season and have not lost at Swope Soccer Village since August of last season. They hope to keep this streak alive this weekend against the Reign.

Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT. The NWSL and FC Kansas City recently pushed the start time to the evening to help ensure player safety due to rising temperatures and humidity during the summer months. Tickets are available at FCKansasCity.com.

FC Kansas City is a founding member and proud two-time champion of the National Women's Soccer League.


