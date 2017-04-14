FC Kansas City Ready to Open Fifth Season at Home

News Release

KANSAS CITY - FC Kansas City opens their 2017 campaign on Sunday, April 16th against the Boston Breakers at home. After a disappointing season that saw the Blues miss out on the playoffs for the first time in team history, the fifth season opens with a renewed hope thanks to the return of forwards Sydney Leroux and Amy Rodriguez.

Adding to the optimism is the play of rookie defender Christina Gibbons. Kansas City's first selection of the 2017 College Draft has exceeded expectations in her short time with the team.

"I forget she is a rookie," said head coach Vlatko Andonovski. "She is so smart and has a field vision that rivals Becky's (Sauerbrunn)."

Gibbons joins a back line that only allowed 20 goals in 2016 and kept the team in the playoff hunt until the last week of the 2016 regular season. The line is anchored by captain Becky Sauerbrunn and Yael Averbuch with Brittany Taylor opposite Gibbons on the wing. Anything that does get past that line is often taken care of by Nicole Barnhart.

Although Boston finished at the bottom of the NWSL table last season, the earned two of their three wins against FC Kansas City. The Blues fell to the Breakers twice in 2016, once each at home and on the road.

Boston spent their offseason improving their roster and are prepared to climb the table in 2017. The roster features four of their five draft picks from January, including Rose Lavelle, who earned her first international goal for the U.S. Women's National Team against Russia last weekend.

FC Kansas City is a founding member and proud two-time champion of the National Women's Soccer League. Fans can keep up-to-date on the most recent club news by following the Blues' official Twitter account (@FCKansasCity).

