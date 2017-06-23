FC Kansas City Opens Pacific Northwest Tour against Seattle Reign

News Release

KANSAS CITY - Just one week after Seattle Reign and FC Kansas City tied at Swope Soccer Village, the two teams will meet again on Saturday at 9:00 p.m. CT. This time they will play at Memorial Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Reign vs FC Kansas City Game Notes

This is the second back-to-back series this season for FCKC. On May 20th, they beat the Washington Spirit 1-0 and just a week later they played again, winning 3-2. The Blues hope to have another series with two positive outcomes.

FC Kansas City (3-3-3, 12pts) is currently sitting in seventh place while Seattle is two positions ahead in fifth place with 13 points and are 3-2-4.

Last week the Blues extended their unbeaten streak at home as they tied the Reign 2-2. The first goal came from Alexa Newfield as she headed in a chip from Erika Tymrak in the 23rd minute. This is the second goal for Newfield this season.

Seattle equalized the game minutes later as leading goal scorer Megan Rapinoe scored off a corner kick in the 31st minute. Forward Nahomi Kawasumi then gave the Reign the lead in the 81st minute. However, Kansas City's Maegan Kelly scored her first career goal in the 84th minute to give FCKC the late draw.

It was an aggressive game for both sides and the referee gave four yellow cards. The first two cards were given to Seattle players just one minute apart. Forward Lindsay Elston received a card in the 73rd minute and defender Carson Pickett in the 74th minute. FC Kansas City forwards Shea Groom and Sydney Leroux were also given yellow cards.

FC Kansas City fell 1-0 to the Reign last time they played in Seattle. Midfielder Kim Little scored the winning goal in the 56th minute. The Blues have yet to ever win at Memorial Stadium, but they are confident that is going to change this weekend.

Seattle Reign are leading the league in goals scored (19) and assists (13). Additionally, Seattle goalkeeper Haley Kopmeyer has 42 saves, which is the most in the league.

Although Kopmeyer has the most saves in the league, Kansas City goalkeeper Nicole Barnhart currently has a higher save percentage. She has saved 77% of shots on goal this season.

Attacking midfielder Katie Bowen will be available for the Blues after missing the last game. Bowen suffered an injury in the first five minutes of the June 2nd game against the North Carolina Courage.

Seattle are currently 2-0-2 on their home field this year. FC Kansas City is looking to give the Reign their first loss at home this season.

The game is set to kick-off on Saturday, June 24th at 9:00 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed live on go90.com and the go90 app.

FC Kansas City is a founding member and proud two-time champion of the National Women's Soccer League.


