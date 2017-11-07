FC Kansas City and Vlatko Andonovski Part Ways

News Release

KANSAS CITY - FC Kansas City confirmed today that Vlatko Andonovski will not return as head coach of the Blues for the 2018 season.

Named head coach before the team's inaugural season in 2013, Andonovski has led the team to a record of 47 wins, 37 losses and 25 draws. In the five years of the team's existence, FC Kansas City is 4-1 in the playoffs, including NWSL Championships in 2014 and 2015.

"We thank Vlatko for all he has done for this club and we wish him the best of luck in the future," said FC Kansas City owner Elam Baer.

